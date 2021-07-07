Chameleon Collective Expands Interim Leadership Practice

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chameleon Collective , a hybrid consulting and marketing services firm, today announced the continued expansion of its industry leading sales, marketing, and e-commerce focused interim leadership practice with the addition of six new employees.

The Chameleon leadership practice provides interim C-Suite, senior leadership, advisory and coaching support to companies through a transitional period or to introduce top-tier thinking into an organization. The team provides hands-on leadership versus a more consultative approach because Chameleon understands that strong leadership makes a tremendous impact on a company and its long term success.

The new hires include:

Wendy Caceres , Interim Chief Marketing Officer . Wendy has deep Software and Telecommunications experience including product marketing, channel development, and demand generation. Prior roles include Worldwide Head of Enterprise Marketing for Amazon Web Services and CMO of Echelon.

Daniel Pahl , Interim VP of Growth . Daniel is a VP of digital marketing specializing in results-driven e-commerce strategies to support growth initiatives for well-known companies such as TechStyle Fashion Group and eBay.

Scott Monty , Interim Communications Leader . Scott is a leading communications strategist and storyteller. Extensive advisory and leadership experience include the first Global Head of Social Media & Digital Communications for Ford Motor Company.

Jeff Brecker , Interim Chief Marketing Officer. Jeff is a seasoned digital marketer with a focus on creative, content, and design. Prior roles include Managing Director of RGA Chicago and VP of Global Creative, Design, & Content at Kimberly-Clark.

Greg Morel , Interim Sales Leader. Greg is an expert in business development with a proven track record in retail, wholesale, and e-commerce with roles including VP of Business Development at Caleres, CEO at Dannijo, and President of International at the Camuto Group.

Greg Adams , Interim Marketing & Ecommerce Leader. Greg is a veteran e-commerce leader, strategist and full-stack marketer. He has deep experience in lifestyle brands within fashion, action sports and personal care verticals, with roles including VP of Marketing for BCBG and 7 For All Mankind, and Director of Performance Marketing for Oakley.

"Chameleon Collective is an exclusive group of highly vetted leaders and we are thrilled these individuals have decided to join our company," said Freddie Laker, CEO of Chameleon Collective. "With a worldwide bench of over 35 interim sales, marketing & digital executives with more than 350 years of combined C-Suite experience now, we are able to build and grow great companies with these interim leaders."

About Chameleon Collective

Chameleon Collective, founded in 2015, is a leading consulting firm that provides, among other services, C-Suite leadership on a consulting or interim basis to businesses in North America and Europe. Chameleon's global team of industry experts have worked in firms ranging from Fortune 100 to leading Silicon Valley startups. For more information, visit https://chameleoncollective.com/ .

