Chameleon Collective Report Reveals that One-Quarter of U.S. Employees Plan to Work From Home Permanently

"The pandemic is a significant change agent with long-term impact, not only because it forces humanity the world over to adapt, but also because it keeps us in these new behaviors long enough for them to become permanent," said Freddie Laker, CEO of Chameleon Collective. "Our experts, including CEOs, CMOs, and CROs, devoted months of research to bring together significant amounts of data in this report. It provides a clear approach for business leaders to update their growth strategies, evolve their operational capabilities, and lead in chaotic times."

The insights and forecasts are based on the latest market research, pre-existing trends, and Chameleon Collective's own survey. Findings include:

25% of workers will work remotely post-recovery. This is up from 8% of respondents before the pandemic.

Only 6% of respondents plan on dining in at a restaurant once per week. When asked which activities they would never participate in after the pandemic, nearly 40% of respondents said, "dine-in at a restaurant."

Dating may never be the same. 41% of respondents reported never going out on dates pre-pandemic. After the pandemic, 57% anticipate not going out on dates.

Attendance at in-person concerts and sporting events will remain low. 64% of respondents don't intend on attending live sporting events after the pandemic.

To learn more about how the long-term effects of COVID-19 will impact e-commerce, remote work, inter-city travel, and other aspects of life and business, download a free copy of Into the Blue .

About Chameleon Collective

Chameleon Collective is a leading consulting firm that provides, among other services, C-Suite leadership on a consulting or interim basis to businesses in North America and Europe. Chameleon's 100% virtual teams have worked in firms ranging from Fortune 100 to leading Silicon Valley startups. For more information, visit https://chameleoncollective.com/ .

SOURCE Chameleon Collective

