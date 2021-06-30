Chameleon Collective Sees Significant Business Momentum Over Past Year as Need for Interim Leadership Increases

From 2019 to 2020, Chameleon saw a 47% increase in revenue growth. Tweet this

Potential clients and employees have also started to catch on to the benefits of the unique Chameleon Collective business model. Chameleon was founded with remote work at the center of the business model and an "employee first" approach that attracts top-tier talent who want to rethink the way they work. Chameleon follows a Holacracy style of management that has allowed the company to recruit senior, self-motivated, and successful independent consultants who want the freedom of being independent while being part of a larger organization. Chameleon Collective's team believes this is the future of work.

Over the past year, the company has added over 100 new clients to its roster. Some notable brands include Polaroid, WorldRemit, Licorice.com, and Erno Laszlo. Simultaneously, the company has added 31 new consultants to its pool of talent for a total of 111 Chameleons worldwide including a bench of over 35 interim sales, marketing & digital executives with more than 350 years of combined C-Suite experience.

"I am extremely proud of what our team has been able to accomplish in the past year both personally and for clients. Uniting a group of intelligent, culturally aligned people, in a unique business model has made all the difference in growing a successful remote workforce," said Freddie Laker, founding Partner of Chameleon Collective and an interim C-Suite leader for brands like Bugaboo, Nixon, and Backyard Discovery. "Our mission is to build and grow great companies for our clients, but we founded this company on re-thinking the traditional methods of how a company was organized and run so we could build a great company for ourselves. So far we seem to be succeeding on both fronts."





About Chameleon Collective

Chameleon Collective, founded in 2015, is a leading consulting firm that provides, among other services, C-Suite leadership on a consulting or interim basis to businesses in North America and Europe. Chameleon's global team of industry experts have worked in firms ranging from Fortune 100 to leading Silicon Valley startups. For more information, visit https://chameleoncollective.com/ .

SOURCE Chameleon Collective

Related Links

www.chameleon.co

