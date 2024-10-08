Chameleon Introduces New Girl Scout S'mores™ Cookie Inspired Cold-Brew Latte

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chameleon Organic Coffee®, the original purveyors of consciously crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Cold-Brew Latte lineup with the launch of Girl Scout S'mores™. This new delicious flavor of Chameleon's award-winning cold-brew hits shelves at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide today.

New Chameleon Girl Scout S’mores™ available at Whole Foods Market

An ode to the classic campfire treat, and a nod to Girl Scouts' love of enjoying and protecting the outdoors, Girl Scout S'mores™ joins the limited-edition line of ready-to-drink cold-brew lattes inspired by America's beloved Girl Scout Cookies® and features notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallow. Expertly blended with Chameleon's deliciously dark and bold French roast cold-brew coffee, Girl Scout S'mores™ perfectly complements other standout flavors in the lineup, including Thin Mints™, Coconut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

"We are beyond excited to introduce another decadent blend of our cold-brew lattes, giving customers the chance to enjoy an exciting new flavor and the essence of a fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie as part of their daily coffee ritual," said Mike Quinones, Chief Marketing Officer of Chameleon Organic Coffee.

Additional details about the Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired lattes include:

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Approx. 150mg of caffeine

10g of sugar

8 oz. shelf-stable cans

Girl Scout S'mores™, Thin Mints™, Coconut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold-Brew cans are available for $2.99 each at Whole Foods Market nationwide, online at ChameleonCoffee.com and Amazon. A variety pack with all four flavors can also be purchased online.

To learn more information about the limited-edition lineup and to find a store nearest you, visit ChameleonCoffee.com. To join, volunteer or donate visit girlscouts.org.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee®

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyor of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, and now whole bean and ground coffee. Chameleon is a portfolio brand of SYSTM Foods.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

Media Contact:

SYSTM Foods

Kelly Cunningham

[email protected]

SOURCE Chameleon Cold Brew