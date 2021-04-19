Chameleon Organic Coffee Wants To Pay You $3,000 To Take Coffee Breaks

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you feeling burnt out from the never-ending list of personal and professional responsibilities that feel inescapable these days? If so, this is the break for you. Chameleon Organic Coffee, the brand best known for its consciously crafted cold brew, announced they'll pay two people $3,000 each to simply take more breaks. And, of course, the cash will come with a stash of Chameleon Cold-Brew.

Courtesy of Chameleon Organic Coffee®

Chameleon wants to provide the buzz needed to perk up your day – something that many people are craving now more than ever. In fact, since the start of the pandemic, 63 percent of at-home workers say they are taking either less or the same number of coffee breaks – even though they are working longer hours1.

"We wanted to remind those at home to take coffee breaks the way they're meant to be taken – often," said Leo Aizpuru, Director of Brand Marketing for Chameleon Organic Coffee. "Finding work-life balance has been very challenging this year, so our goal is to encourage people to step away from their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need."

How do you win the ultimate coffee break? Literally just commit to taking more breaks. To enter, visit the ultimate coffee break website between 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, April 19 and 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, May 31 – and fill out the entry form. Then sit back and take your break.*

*No purchase necessary. Open to 18+, resident of 50 US & DC. Void where prohibited. For full rules, click here.

Chameleon Organic Coffee will also bring ultimate coffee breaks to select cities nationwide over the summer. Follow our Instagram, @ChameleonCoffee, for more information, and be sure to check grocery stores, Instacart and mass retailers nationwide for Chameleon Organic Coffee to help perk up your break.

This year, the brand has taken their expertise in crafting premium coffee to the next level by extending beyond the beloved cold-brew category into whole beans and grounds.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee ®

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyors of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, both whole milk and oat milk cold-brew lattes, kegs, cold-brew kits, and now, whole bean and ground coffee. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee.com or keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

1Source: Morning Consult, Nestlé Home Habits Survey, February 2021

