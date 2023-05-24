CHAMINADE BREAKS GROUND ON NEW RESIDENT HALL

St. Louis' Oldest Boarding School is Getting a Much Needed Facelift

ST. LOUIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, Chaminade College Preparatory School finally broke ground on a new resident hall on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The project is being built by G. S. & S. Construction.

"This is an exciting time for all of us, particularly the alums of our resident program," said Dr. Todd Guidry, School President. "They understand first-hand how important the program is and the role it plays in the culture and history of Chaminade and we're all excited to see that continue into the next generation."

The resident program plays an important role in the culture and history of Chaminade.

Chaminade is an independent, Catholic day and boarding school for boys in grades 6 through 12. The school opened in 1910 and the current dormitory, Canning Hall, has been in use since 1957. "Canning has served us extremely well for over half a century," said Guidry. "But it's important to get a new building with modern amenities to ensure our resident program remains viable for years to come."

Raising funds for the new building, which will be named Marianist Hall, was personal for alums of the resident program, with many taking it upon themselves to call their former classmates to help fund the project. The new resident hall will be built on the space currently occupied by one of the school's baseball fields on the southern side of the campus.

Along with former residents, the project was supported with major gifts from past parents and day student alumni.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

More information is available at Chaminade-STL.org/residenthall

