CHAMINADE BREAKS GROUND ON NEW RESIDENT HALL

News provided by

Chaminade College Preparatory School

24 May, 2023, 14:13 ET

St. Louis' Oldest Boarding School is Getting a Much Needed Facelift

ST. LOUIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, Chaminade College Preparatory School finally broke ground on a new resident hall on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The project is being built by G. S. & S. Construction.

"This is an exciting time for all of us, particularly the alums of our resident program," said Dr. Todd Guidry, School President. "They understand first-hand how important the program is and the role it plays in the culture and history of Chaminade and we're all excited to see that continue into the next generation."

Continue Reading
The new resident hall was supported with major gifts from many different parties, including past parents, resident alumni, and day student alumni.
The new resident hall was supported with major gifts from many different parties, including past parents, resident alumni, and day student alumni.

Chaminade is an independent, Catholic day and boarding school for boys in grades 6 through 12. The school opened in 1910 and the current dormitory, Canning Hall, has been in use since 1957. "Canning has served us extremely well for over half a century," said Guidry. "But it's important to get a new building with modern amenities to ensure our resident program remains viable for years to come."

Raising funds for the new building, which will be named Marianist Hall, was personal for alums of the resident program, with many taking it upon themselves to call their former classmates to help fund the project. The new resident hall will be built on the space currently occupied by one of the school's baseball fields on the southern side of the campus.

Along with former residents, the project was supported with major gifts from past parents and day student alumni.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

More information is available at Chaminade-STL.org/residenthall

RELATED LINKS: chaminade-stl.org

SOURCE Chaminade College Preparatory School

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.