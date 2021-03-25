Chaminade Resort & Spa Launches Limited-Time $65 Rate

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaminade Resort & Spa, a premier destination resort in Santa Cruz, California, introduces two limited-time programs designed to remedy COVID-related vacation deprivation: $65 for 65+ and Carefree & Cared For. Geared toward spring getaways, these new offers grant access to exclusive room rates at this historic property, plus Chaminade's lively line-up of COVID-friendly activities.

"As different segments of the community begin to receive the highly anticipated vaccines, we recognize the strong demand and desire to get back out into the world," says Kevin Herbst, Chaminade's general manager. "We've developed our $65 for 65+ and Carefree & Cared For programs for those who now feel ready to return to travel, particularly our senior citizens that have been exceptionally challenged with isolation over the past year. Our hope is that Chaminade will provide that much-needed reset and recharge they are looking for."

Now through May 27, 2021, travelers aged 65 years and older can secure the following:

$65 nightly rate for one of this mountaintop resort's 156 recently renovated guest rooms (Sunday-Thursday)

Travelers who fall outside the 65+ age bracket can find respite with Chaminade's Carefree & Cared For. Inspired by the newfound sense of "freedom" that comes as more people receive a COVID vaccine, this offer packs up to 50% off Chaminade's luxe accommodations. Plus, travelers can rest easy knowing the resort makes the health and safety of those visiting a top priority with protocols that include: thoroughly sanitized guest rooms; increased cleaning frequency in public areas utilizing hospital-grade disinfectant; access to PPE kits; and more.

Available for stays through May 27, 2021, Carefree & Cared For includes:

Up to 50% off nightly accommodations Sunday - Thursday, with rates from $150

Up to 25% off nightly accommodations Friday and Saturday, with rates from $249

All guests will enjoy Chaminade's seemingly boundless menu of on-site activities that encourages active outdoor recreation, including more than three miles of scenic hiking trails; disc golf, corn hole, bocce ball, and horseshoe pits on the new Sports Lawn; lighted tennis and pickle ball courts; a heated swimming pool and hot tub; plus five private firepits perfect for soaking in the surrounding bay views.

Weekly food and drink events at The View, the resort's new restaurant and lounge that overlooks towering treetops and Monterey Bay, will help visitors break free from monotonous routines that came with stay-at-home orders and quarantine restrictions: live music four days a week, Sunday Funday brunch, Tapas Tuesdays, and Wine Down Wednesday movie night, among others. The addition of The View is part of an extensive $10 million renovation that was completed in summer 2020. The revamp of the property included its public spaces, such as the lobby, restaurant, outdoor areas, and its 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

For more information about Chaminade Resort & Spa, visit online at www.chaminade.com or call 831-475-5600. For reservations, call 1-800-283-6569.

