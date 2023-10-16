Chamlion Partners with GPAINNOVA to Accelerate the Digitization of Dental Industry

News provided by

Chamlion

16 Oct, 2023, 10:27 ET

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15th, Chamlion and global surface metal finishing expert GPAINNOVA signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Chamlion will become GPAINNOVA's exclusive dental strategic partner in China. The two companies will establish a joint venture in China to jointly research, develop, and promote metal dental product surface finishing technology. Representing both parties, Chamlion's CEO, Zhitao Wang, and GPAINNOVA's CEO and co-founder, Pau Sarsanedas, signed the agreement. This collaboration will leverage the technical and resource advantages of both companies to provide the dental industry with more efficient, reliable, and safe digital solutions, driving the digital transformation of the dental industry into the fast lane.

Continue Reading
From left: Qun Zhang (Vice President of Chamlion), Zhitao Wang (CEO of Chamlion), Pau Sarsanedas (CEO of GPAINNOVA), Jordi Gasulla (General Manager of GPAINNOVA Asia)
From left: Qun Zhang (Vice President of Chamlion), Zhitao Wang (CEO of Chamlion), Pau Sarsanedas (CEO of GPAINNOVA), Jordi Gasulla (General Manager of GPAINNOVA Asia)

In the production of dental prostheses, polishing is a crucial step that directly affects user comfort. Traditional dental prosthesis manufacturing relies on manual polishing, which is not only inefficient but also has drawbacks such as incomplete polishing and the health risks associated with the generated dust. High-quality polishing heavily depends on skilled technicians, and it takes several years to train a mature manual technician, incurring high time and labor costs.

GPAINNOVA pioneered dry electropolishing technology (DryLyte Technology) with a world-wide patent, which can reach areas that are inaccessible by mechanical or manual means. It represents a revolutionary solution for surface finishing in the dental industry. DryLyte Technology enables full automation, simplifying the complex multi-step traditional process and replacing the labor-intensive polishing and grinding stages in traditional dental prosthesis manufacturing with a one-step polishing solution. Moreover, DLyte differs from traditional plasma polishing machines as it does not require a closed-loop water circulation system and sludge waste disposal machinery, saving space, labor costs, and being more environmentally friendly.

Chamlion has a strong presence in the dental field, with in-house research and development of specialized dental 3D printers, AI intelligent design software, and complete post-processing equipment, achieving end-to-end digitalization of dental processes. This cooperation between Chamlion and GPAINNOVA aims to standardize and unify the polishing quality of metal dentures. In 2023, as GPAINNOVA celebrates its tenth anniversary, this powerful collaboration is expected to drive a wave of innovation in digital dentistry, bringing revolutionary technological advancements to the dental industry.

About Chamlion

Chamlion focuses on the complete digital dental process and has pioneered the Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model in the field of dental 3D printing. They have connected 3D printers to the internet and established large-scale distributed cloud dental prosthetic manufacturing factories globally. This initiative streamlines the entire process from prosthesis data to design to manufacturing, building a comprehensive digital service platform for dental care. It is worth noting that Chamlion has expanded to 27 countries worldwide, with over 300 cloud factories producing 100,000 crowns and 10,000 frameworks daily, serving 1,500 dental prosthetic factories.

About GPAINNOVA

Established in Barcelona in 2013 and with subsidiaries in USA and China, GPAINNOVA is specializing in metal surface finishing, with DLyte and MURUA brands; marine robotics, with SEABOTS; power electronics, with POWER INNOTECH, and medical devices, with GPAMEDICAL. It has more than 60 distributors and more than 900 worldwide clients. GPAINNOVA has been chosen by the Financial Times as one of the 1,000 fastest growing European companies for the fourth consecutive year.

SOURCE Chamlion

Also from this source

Chamlion completed 236 million yuan in Series B fundraising, building a new eco-system of digital dentistry

Chamlion completed 236 million yuan in Series B fundraising, building a new eco-system of digital dentistry

Recently, Chamlion, which focuses on the digitalization of the full process of dentistry, announced that it has completed the B round fundraising of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.