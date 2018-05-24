Chamness WorldWide Wins Best Technological Innovation - Employee and Family Support Award at 2018 Relocate Global Awards in London

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamness WorldWide, a global relocation solutions company, is pleased to announce the company won the Best Technological Innovation - Employee and Family Support Award at the 2018 Relocate Global Awards. The awards were launched in 2007 by Relocate, a leading relocation resource and online portal for HR professionals and relocation specialists. The Relocate Global Awards recognize excellence, celebrate the contribution of relocation to business, and reward best practice.

Award brochure

Chamness WorldWide received their award at an exclusive black-tie event held on May 10 at the Underglobe, an events space beneath Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on London's South Bank.

The judges explained why they selected Chamness WorldWide: "KnektDtm successfully delivers a progressive, innovative service, enabling assignees, DSPs, RMCs and their clients to benefit from a refined modern app and back-end database. Utilizing a GPS tracking system, it captures all aspects of service in a smooth, automated fashion."

Chamness WorldWide KnektDtm is a proprietary app that provides direct text and calling features, field reporting with geo-tracking technology tied directly to the back-end system for instant access and communication, and built-in compliance features to ensure adherence to data privacy and retention regulations. Utilized by the relocating employee, spouse/partner, local area consultant and any other parties involved in the relocation support process, the app also includes comprehensive area guides with an city and country overviews, local news and weather, purchase and rental market info, info on local schools, things to do, restaurants and other important information to help relocating employees quickly settle into their new location.

"We are honored to have been selected for the Relocate Best Technological Innovation – Employee and Family Support Award and excited that our app is recognized for the value it provides to our clients," says Darla Chamness-Henry, CEO of Chamness WorldWide. "Our app provides a level of detailed information that helps those relocating settle into their new environment with ease."

Chamness WorldWide has had a 30-year history of delivering quality relocation services. The company provides a personal, customized service for clients and is dedicated to providing the best value for relocation destination services and education consulting. For more information, visit Chamnessrelo.com.

About Chamness WorldWide

Chamness WorldWide is a global relocation solutions company providing destination services inbound, outbound and country to country across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit Chamnessrelo.com.

Related Links

Chamness WorldWide Website

Relocate Global Winners

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chamness-worldwide-wins-best-technological-innovation---employee-and-family-support-award-at-2018-relocate-global-awards-in-london-300654710.html

SOURCE Chamness WorldWide