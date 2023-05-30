CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC 'ACE OF SPADES' CELEBRATES BEYONCÉ'S RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WITH A SPECIAL EXPERIENCE

News provided by

Champagne Armand de Brignac

30 May, 2023, 09:16 ET

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night in London, Champagne Armand de Brignac 'Ace of Spades' kicked off a unique experience as a part of Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

As a luxury champagne known for spectacular occasions and lasting impressions, Armand de Brignac is the champagne of choice to celebrate success in style.

For the tour, a specially designed Armand de Brignac viewing platform has been created for an intimate group of VIP guests. In London, guests included Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, Damson Idris, Jess Glynne, and Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. Inspired by Armand de Brignac's iconic metalized bottle, the space features a customized gold wrap and a bar for guests to enjoy the flagship cuvée Brut Gold – a multi-vintage cuvée that expresses vibrant fresh fruit character and layers of complexity.

The Ace of Spades Brut Gold Experience for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be live at the remaining tour dates in Europe and North America, giving the friends of the champagne Maison unparalleled access to this year's most anticipated live performance globally. 

You can download a link of images from HERE.
Photo Credit: Shareif Ziyadat
Photo Caption: The Ace of Spades Brut Gold Experience at Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC 
Champagne Armand de Brignac is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste. Drawing upon more than 250 years of experience in the region, the winemaking team create each distinctive champagne with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is expertly finished by hand. A small and highly skilled team touch a bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. Champagne Armand de Brignac is co-owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter and Moët Hennessy.

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC "ACE OF SPADES" BRUT GOLD
The first release from Armand de Brignac, the Brut Gold remains the most iconic cuvée in the range. Peach, apricot, and red berry aromas are followed by crystalized citrus, orange blossom and hints of brioche. The palate is rich with cherries, exotic fruits and a touch of lemon, vanilla, and honey. The mouth feel is soft and creamy, with a hint of toastiness, from the unique Armand de Brignac dosage which is aged for one year in French oak barrels.

Please enjoy Armand de Brignac responsibly.

SOURCE Champagne Armand de Brignac

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.