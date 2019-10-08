Champagne BEAU JOIE Hits The Ice With The Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Vegas Golden Knights are victorious on the ice this season, they'll now have a new champagne to celebrate their success. Las Vegas-based Toast Spirits LLC, owner of fast-growing BEAU JOIE Champagne, has signed a multi-year partnership as the team's official champagne.

The integrated partnership includes events, retail promotions, in-arena LED branding, and an Own The Knight™ feature during select VGK home games where the team will present a bottle of BEAU JOIE Champagne to an honoree celebrating a special occasion.

"Las Vegas-based Toast Spirits is a Vegas Born organization, just like us," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "They're dedicated to embracing all aspects of the Las Vegas community, from customers who enjoy a glass of BEAU JOIE on the Las Vegas Strip, to the local nonprofits who benefit from the proceeds of their recycled copper bottles. We're excited to partner with a brand who cares about this city as much as we do and see their knight armor inspired bottles proudly displayed at The Fortress."

BEAU JOIE Champagne has posted nearly 100 percent growth for the past two years, and its award-winning cuvee is often the celebratory champagne of choice for many sports teams, athletes, and celebrities. Also, the brand's Global Creative Director and investor Tiësto is an internationally recognized DJ and Grammy-winning producer, and a well-known fixture on the Vegas nightlife scene.

"Though BEAU is growing worldwide, at Toast Spirits we're enormously proud to call Las Vegas home, and our company is honored to support the local community," adds Brandis Deitelbaum, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Toast Spirits. "Our bottles are wrapped in an elegant and innovative copper Suit of Armor, inspired by those worn by knights. This has been our signature bottle design, coincidentally, long before we signed with the Vegas Golden Knights – for years we've been inviting people to 'Own the Knight' with BEAU, and we're excited that now they can do that at Vegas Golden Knights games!"

Also, proceeds from recycled copper on the bottle are donated to benefit the "Keep Memory Alive" organization at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

