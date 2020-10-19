Champagne Billecart-Salmon Announces Virtual Mask-erade Ball to Close Out New York Champagne Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Billecart-Salmon will be hosting the official closing event for the 7th Annual New York Champagne Week on Saturday, November 14th. The first-ever Mask-erade ball will be a virtual gala, encouraging attendees to dress up and swap out their face masks for masquerade masks while enjoying three cuvées from the house.

Hosted by Travel Editor for Wine Enthusiast, Lauren Mowery, and Vice President of Fine Wine for Republic National Distributing Company, Philana Bouvier, the evening will be fully interactive, offering guests the chance to share stories, participate in trivia and win a prize for best-dressed. There will also be an engaging tasting of three Champagnes presented by Pierre Chichportiche, Eastern US Manager for Champagne Billecart-Salmon, including the just-released Billecart-Salmon Brut Nature.

"This is the first time New York Champagne Week is able to reach Champagne lovers nationwide, and we encourage participants to gather safely in small groups so that there will be Billecart-Salmon Mask-erade Balls happening all over the country," says Blaine Ashley, Founder of New York Champagne Week. "I know that everyone is missing glitz and glamour this year, and we're excited to be able to provide a platform and reason to dress up and celebrate each other, whether it's for a girl's night in, a wedding anniversary or even a bachelorette party."

A strategic partnership with online wine retail platform, Wired for Wine, will enable Champagne enthusiasts in 39 states to join in on the Champagne-fueled fun. Ticket options for the Billecart-Salmon Mask-erade Ball include one and three bottle options, ranging from $110 to $310, and tickets can be purchased here. Free shipping will be offered on all orders until Wednesday, October 21st and ticket sales will end on November 2nd.

About Champagne Billecart-Salmon

Billecart-Salmon was first and foremost the result of a union. A union between Nicolas François Billecart and Elisabeth Salmon who, in 1818 and just married, founded their own Champagne House in Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, a small village near Epernay. At their side was Louis Salmon, Elisabeth's brother and a passionate oenologist. Today, Mathieu Roland-Billecart, the 7th generation of the family, heads the House. Even if two centuries have passed since the creation of Billecart-Salmon champagnes, its motto remains unchanged: "Give priority to quality, strive for excellence."

Indifferent to passing trends but in tune with the times, the House has been praised by artists of taste such as sommeliers and great chefs. Shared on the greatest gastronomic tables in France and around the world, or at the heart of celebrations in the intimacy of a family, Billecart-Salmon champagnes elegantly and delicately underline the most beautiful moments in life. For more information, visit www.champagne-billecart.fr/en.

About New York Champagne Week

For the past seven years, New York Champagne Week has hosted multiple in-person, champagne-laden soirées and seminars at some of the hottest restaurants and wine bars across New York City. While this year will look very different in light of the global pandemic, event founder and one-woman show Blaine Ashley is determined to execute a series of online events that pays homage to this celebratory beverage and the producers behind it.



The ethos of this year's event expands above and beyond bringing attention to the champagne category, bringing in a new focus of community building through creating jobs for sommeliers, wine journalists and influencers who will lead the events. For more information, visit www.newyorkchampagneweek.com.

