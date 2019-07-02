Champagne House Besserat de Bellefon Debuts Their Cuvée BB 1843

"Today we celebrate historic evolution for Besserat de Bellefon Champagne: a 'BB REVIVAL.' In 2020, my father Philippe Baijot will retire and I will take the reins to guide our beloved brand toward a modern identity, worthy of the next hundred years." — Godefroy Baijot

Besserat de Bellefon—or "BB"—has a distinguished history of being poured in Paris's toniest establishments, such as the Louvre and L'Élysée, as well as swinging cabarets like le Moulin Rouge. The House now sees its champagnes as ideal for everyday pleasures. This devotion to enjoying and celebrating life without too much planning is central to what BB considers "Frenchytude," that delicious laissez-faire attitude that the French appear to make so easy and chic.

Baijot suggests drinking BB Champagne out of hand-me-down, mismatched glassware or blidas—the glassware typical to the Champagne region, which pack easily for picnics at the beach or games of pétanque on the lawn. In other words, it is a champagne for every occasion.

SRP: Cuvée BB 1843 ($299), Bleu Brut ($60), Rosé ($80), Blanc de Blancs ($90).

Besserat de Bellefon is a family-owned Champagne House founded in 1843. The wines are distributed in more than 70 countries. In 2018, Godefroy Baijot embarked on a program to refocus Besserat de Bellefon. He redesigned the brand's packaging to reflect its inspiration: the free-spirited ambiance of Saint-Tropez in the 1960s.

www.besseratdebellefon.com

Founded in 1978 by Yale Sager, Winesellers, Ltd. is a second generation, family-owned and globally recognized importer and marketer of fine wines to the U.S. market. The company's portfolio represents the finest quality of wines in their respective price category and has widespread distribution in all 50 U.S. states.

