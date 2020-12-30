Champagne Magazine's 100 Best Champagnes for 2021!
The world's only Champagne magazine and tastingbook.com select the World's Best Champagnes - The winner is Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2008
Dec 30, 2020, 07:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth time, the world's one and only Champagne Magazine and world's largest wine information platform Tastingbook.com, put hundreds of champagnes in line and ranked the 100 best champagnes on global markets for 2021.
After days of blind-tasting hundreds of champagnes, the final results were tabulated. Any champagne making it into the Top 100 in the rigorous tasting by our editorial board can warmly be recommended.
This time the winner was one of the most esteemed prestige blanc de blancs champagne of the world – Comtes de Champagne from Taittinger and its most recent vintage 2008. Comtes de Champagne is not the newcomer on podium, as it was claimed in 2012 as the winner of 100 Best Champagnes with its vintage 2000.
"The recently-released and much-awaited Comtes de Champagne 2008 was one of the last remaining prestige cuvées from the hyped 2008 vintage to see daylight. But it was worth the wait. The first nose is radiantly fruity with gorgeous gunpowdery toastiness lingering on top of the zingy lemon, lime, peach and grass notes. Remarkable purity and finesse on this racey and mineral, slowly evolving, still super youthful Comtes packed with energy and tension," Essi Avellan MW comments.
The second place was shared this year by two great new cuvees – Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle No. 24 and Dom Pérignon 2010. Both very solid and concentrated, still babies but drinking perfectly well already.
Although the top ten list is dominated by the well-established prestige champagnes, there are two superb finds – Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV and Palmer&Co Vintage 2012.
The quality of all the top 100 champagnes was pleasingly high - over 70 champagnes were rated by 90 points and plus, and the average scores of the top 10 was highest ever - 95 points!
The 100 Best Champagnes tasting is an annual rating of Fine Champagne Magazine that is organised in collaboration with the world's largest wine information source Tastingbook.com.
FINE Champagne's TOP 10 champagnes for 2021
1. Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2008
2. Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle No. 24
3. Dom Pérignon 2010
4. Maison Mumm Cuvée Lalou 2006
5. Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2007
6. Moët & Chandon MCIII 001.14
7. Louis Roederer Cristal 2012
8. Rare Champagne Rosé Millésime 2008
9. Laurent-Perrier Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature
10. Palmer & Co Vintage 2012
Previous winners:
2020 Dom Pérignon 2008
2018 Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006
2017 Moët & Chandon MCIII 001.14 NV
2016 Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle NV
2015 Ruinart Dom Ruinart Rosé 2002
2014 Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé 2002
2013 Charles Heidsieck Vintage 2000
2012 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne 2000
2011 Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2002
2010 Armand de Brignac Brut Gold NV
FINE Champagne magazine's aim with this annual ranking is to taste the vast offering on the international markets in order to select the champagnes that are showing best this very moment. The most important criterion is the quality of the champagne and its accessibility today.
More information: tastingbook.com
Pekka Nuikki, editor-in-chief, FINE Champagne
Tel: +358 (0)400 503 784 E-mail: [email protected]
Essi Avellan MW, editor, FINE Champagne
Tel: +358 (0)40 719 7197 E-mail: [email protected]
Tastingbook.com is the world's largest wine information platform. Tastingbook is an unbiased, non-commercial, and ad-free service that is free to everyone.
Tastingbook is created by FINE - the world's leading Fine Wine magazines and thousands of wine professionals and wineries from over 60 countries.
Tastingbook started in 2015 and have today over million pages of wine information and have had over 55 millions page views since then. Over 17 000 wine professionals from 83 countries are keeping it updated.
In Tastingbook you will find the most up-to-date tasting reports virtually from every major tasting from all around the world.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.
SOURCE Tastingbook.com