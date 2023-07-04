Champagne Market size to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026|Growing demand from millennials to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Champagne Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Around 80% of the champagne consumed worldwide is produced in France using traditional methods and ingredients. The significant production of grapes, particularly in France, makes Europe the largest regional market. Moreover, people prefer drinks with reduced alcohol content as they work to adopt a healthy lifestyle and many manufacturers have created natural flavors like fruity, sweet, and nutty to satisfy this need. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Champagne market - Vendor Landscape

The champagne market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Champagne Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Growing demand from millennials drives the growth of the champagne market during the forecast period. Individuals in the age group of 24-40 years are generally known as Millennials. They constitute a major segment of the global population. Millennials increasingly become aware of the authenticity of different types of alcoholic beverages, including champagne. Such interest in alcoholic beverages is mainly driven by the expanding multicultural group of consumers and the growing influence of social media. Hence, millennials account for a majority of the demand for different varieties of champagne, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the global champagne market during the forecast period.

Campaigns against alcohol consumption impede market growth during the forecast period. The growing incidence of alcohol abuse and alcohol-related accidents, especially among the younger population, has led to many regulatory and social organizations launching campaigns against alcohol consumption. In October 2021, Gaon Connection collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to initiate campaigns against alcohol abuse in Goa. Similarly, the 'Alcohol. Furthermore, alcohol Concern is a non-profit organization involved in conducting various campaigns against the consumption of alcohol and its ill effects in England and Wales. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

Expansion of the e-commerce sector is an emerging market trend shaping the Champagne market. The availability of online stores and online specialty retailers provides a wide range of choices to consumers. Additionally, online shopping convenience is also a factor, as consumers are more comfortable with online shopping. This preference is because it allows them to compare the prices of alcoholic beverages such as champagne. Moreover, the evolving landscape of the global retail industry is enabling vendors to develop online strategies to target new market segments and retain old customers. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The champagne market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Champagne GH Martel, Champagne Laurent Perrier, Champagne Louis Roederer, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne Piper Heidsieck, Champagne Taittinger CCVC, Champagne Veuve A.Devaux, CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC., E. and J. Gallo Winery, F. Korbel and Bros, LANSON BCC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau SA, THIENOT SAS Co., Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, and VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Champagne market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers the champagne market segmentation by distribution Channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. The most common offline distribution channels for champagne include individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and alcoholic beverage outlets. These distribution channels allow consumers to choose from a large variety of champagne products as they have dedicated sections for different brands. Moreover, offline distribution channels have cost advantages, as they do not have to bear the additional cost of seating, which will drive segment growth.

Related Reports:

The Beer Market size is estimated to grow by USD 141.28 billion between 2022 and 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. This beer market report extensively covers market segmentation by Packaging (bottles and cans), Distribution Channel (on-trade and off-trade), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for beer is experiencing a notable upsurge in emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, Vietnam, and South Africa.

The alcohol beverages market size in US is expected to increase by USD 37.14 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the alcohol beverages market in US segmentation by product (beer, wine, and spirits) and distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade). The new product launches are notably driving the alcoholic beverages market growth in the US.

Champagne Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Champagne GH Martel, Champagne Laurent Perrier, Champagne Louis Roederer, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Champagne Piper Heidsieck, Champagne Taittinger CCVC, Champagne Veuve A.Devaux, CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC., E. and J. Gallo Winery, F. Korbel and Bros, LANSON BCC, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Remy Cointreau SA, THIENOT SAS Co., Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, and VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

