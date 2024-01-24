Champagne Taittinger Announces Claudette Zepeda as US Candidate for the 56th Annual Prix Culinaire

Following last year's historic performance, Claudette returns for her final run at the title win

REIMS, France, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Taittinger today announced Claudette Zepeda, award-winning, San Diego-based chef, as the United States candidate for the 56th annual Prix Culinaire. Having made history last year as the first chef to represent North America in the competition, Zepeda returns with an ambition to claim the grand prize amidst her final performance on this prestigious international stage.

Champagne Taittinger Logo

"We are thrilled about Claudette Zepeda's return to the Prix Culinaire this year," said U.S. Committee President, Dominque Crenn. "Last year, Claudette proved to us all that she embodies the innovation and cultural richness that the Prix Culinaire has always celebrated. Her fearless style and bold approach to regional Mexican cuisine led her to becoming the first-ever candidate from North America. We wish her nothing but the best of luck this year!"

The Prix Culinaire is a globally revered culinary competition that brings together the finest chefs from across the globe, including a single candidate per country, and has been a proving ground for culinary excellence, with past winners including Michelin-starred chefs Joël Robuchon and Michael Roth. U.S. competitors submitted their comprehensive recipe concepts with photographs and the story of their inspiration, which were then judged anonymously by a star-studded chef panel. The nominee selection was overseen by the U.S. Committee President Dominique Crenn, the only U.S.-based female chef with three Michelin stars for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn.

This year's competition is set to take place from January 28 to January 30. Claudette Zepeda will be joined by candidates from the U.K., Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Paris, France, where each will create a dish centered around this year's hero product – pollock and two lobsters—which will remain top secret until this year's competition.

Jean-Pierre Redont, Secretary General of the Prix Culinaire, said: "After a landmark year last year, when the final was hosted outside of Paris for the first time, the Prix Culinaire is back in Paris for its 56th edition and full of energy. The Taittinger family are very passionate about supporting grassroots talent across all industries and arts but especially in gastronomy, which lives deep in their roots. It is an honor to see these Chefs take on this competition, known as the 'Everest of Gastronomy,' and push themselves to achieve greatness. I cannot wait to see what this year's final brings."

The Prix Culinaire in part supports the newly launched philanthropic ArsNova Endowment Fund, which is a charitable organization founded by Champagne Taittinger earlier this year, aiming to promote the culture of beauty and goodness to the widest possible audience. In addition to culinary arts and food education, the Fund's activities will focus on two further areas: choreography, opera and music; and the arts and artistic and cultural heritage.

The winner of the International Final will receive €20,000 ($21,468) and a trophy, with the runner-up getting €5,000 ($5,491) and €2,500 ($2,745) being awarded to the chef in third place.

For more information about Champagne Taittinger, visit www.taittinger.com. For more information about the Prix Culinaire, visit https://prixculinaire.taittinger.fr/gb/.

