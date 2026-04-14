Champagne Taittinger Unveils Limited-Edition Bottle to Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™

A striking tribute to the global game, the collectible bottle celebrates the shared spirit of Champagne and football across North America's historic tournament

Key Highlights:

Champagne Taittinger unveils a limited-edition FIFA World Cup 2026™ Brut Réserve bottle ahead of the tournament hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The design features a sleek black base with holographic accents in red, green and blue, inspired by the host nations and the movement of the game.

The release continues Taittinger's longstanding partnership with FIFA, with commemorative bottles created for every World Cup since 2014.

Only 350,000 bottles will be produced, available beginning April 15, 2026, in select fine wine retailers and top hospitality venues.

REIMS, France, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Taittinger, the Official Champagne of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced the release of a new limited-edition Champagne Taittinger FIFA World Cup 2026™ Brut Réserve bottle created to celebrate the world's most anticipated sporting event.

The 2026 bottle features a sleek black finish accented by holographic gradients in the signature colors of the host nations: red for Canada, green for Mexico and blue for the United States. Its design echoes the movement of a ball and the stitching of a football, enhanced by vibrant textures and light effects that evoke the intensity and adrenaline of the game.

"It gives our family and our teams great pride to represent France and its savoir-faire at such global-scale events," said Vitalie Taittinger, Chairman of Champagne Taittinger. "Sport, football and Champagne share something universal — in every ball and every bubble lie memories, hopes and moments of joy. We are honored to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with a limited edition that reflects that spirit."

In 2024, FIFA and Champagne Taittinger renewed a partnership spanning 13 years of collaboration across both Men's and Women's World Cups. Following tournaments in Brazil, Russia and Qatar, as well as Canada, France, Australia and New Zealand, the House will also be present at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ in Brazil. Today, Taittinger remains the only French company partnering with FIFA, proudly showcasing French savoir-faire on one of the world's most visible global stages.

A total of 350,000 bottles will be produced and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis through select fine wine retailers and top hospitality venues beginning April 15, 2026. Due to limited production, early purchase is strongly encouraged. For more on the partnership, please see here, and for availability, visit www.taittinger.com or contact a local distributor.

About Kobrand Fine Wine & Spirits

Founded in 1944, Kobrand Fine Wine and Spirits remains one of the few family-owned wine and spirits companies in the United States. Kobrand's portfolio of fine wine and spirits was meticulously selected according to a single, unerring principle: quality. This continued focus has made the Kobrand name synonymous with wines and spirits of the highest caliber for over 75 years. Kobrand is the exclusive US agent for an outstanding selection of fine wines from key wine regions worldwide, including the United States, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Chile, Argentina, Germany, and New Zealand. For more information about Kobrand and our portfolio, visit www.kobrandwineandspirits.com.

About Champagne Taittinger

Champagne Taittinger is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The firm is distinguished for its extensive vineyard holdings of 712 acres, including prestigious Grand Cru vineyards in the Côte des Blancs and Montagne de Reims regions. Unlike most large houses, Champagne Taittinger relies primarily on estate grapes for its portfolio of Champagnes. Also unique are the higher proportion of Chardonnay in its wines that gives Taittinger its signature style, and the time devoted to aging the wines before release – most often greatly exceeding the legal requirement, in a practice that also has become a Taittinger hallmark.

SOURCE Champagne Taittinger