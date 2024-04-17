Champagne Telmont Adopts Transition Glass Bottles with New 193,000 Shades of Green

The initiative is the Champagne House's latest installment to its 'In the Name of Mother Nature' project, aiming to be Net Positive by 2050.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With its "In the Name of Mother Nature" project, Telmont aims to produce the highest quality Champagne with the greatest respect for the environment, and to become the first Climate Positive Champagne House by 2030 and Net Positive by 2050. After eliminating superfluous gift boxes, heavy bespoke bottles and transparent glass, and initiating an unprecedented transition to the lightest bottle in Champagne, Telmont is taking a new step forward with "193,000 shades of green".

Champagne Telmont embraces transition glass in multiple shades of green.

Telmont has decided to use the glass produced during the transition between two different shades. During a conventional color transition in a glass maker's furnace, a certain amount of glass does not match chromatic standards. It's this part of the production that Telmont has decided to use to break with Champagne standards once again. This choice will bring Telmont to develop a multitude of variations on the main Champagne color transition. As a start, 193,000 bottles in shades ranging from green to cinnamon will be released each year.

It's a breakthrough for our Maison and for the ecological transition. Thanks to this innovative process, which relies on the expertise of Verallia, the European leader in glass packaging and a committed player, energy and resources will be saved. It is therefore a more virtuous production method with regards to environmental issues.

"193,000 shades of green" also demonstrates Telmont's ability to combine elegance and eco-responsibility. For our cuvées, we take what Nature has to offer. Each of our bottles, reflecting through its hue a nuance of our terroir, now tells a story - the story of our innovative ecological transition.

"In 2024, Telmont reinvents green and glass! '193,000 shades of green' exemplifies our philosophy. For us, sustainability is not a limit or a constraint, but a ground for creativity and innovation. Every shade of green is a symbol of our commitment to the environment.

We're not just changing the color of our bottles, we're trying to transform the wine industry, one shade at a time. In the Name of Mother Nature!"

Ludovic du Plessis, President of Maison Telmont

About Maison Telmont

Founded in 1912, the Telmont Champagne House is located in Damery, near Epernay, France. Created in the wake of champagne riots by Henri Lhôpital, a brave local winegrower, the House remains familial and visionary: Bertrand Lhôpital, Cellar Master and Head of Viticulture of the Telmont House, today represents the fourth generation. The House claims a line of conduct: the wine will be good if the Earth is beautiful. Thus, after earning its first AB (organic agriculture) certification in 2017 for part of its parcels and following the acquisition of a majority stake by the Rémy Cointreau group, Telmont launched a program in 2021: "In the name of Mother Nature". The aim is to produce a very high-quality champagne while reducing as much as possible its environmental footprint. The actions undertaken concern the conversion under progress to organic viticulture of 100% of its estate and the parcels of its winegrower partners, the preservation of biodiversity and the drastic reduction of its carbon footprint. Initiatives have already been taken and will be expanded: elimination of gift boxes and other unnecessary packaging, reduction of the bottle weight, abandonment of transparent bottles containing non- recycled glass and bottles in special formats, complete stop of air freight for the transport of bottles and use of renewable energy. The company aims to be Climate Positive by 2030 and Net Positive by 2050. The House's wines are defined by an airy, structured style, between tension and freshness, and by subtle, balanced acidity, which ensures impressive length on the palate. A Telmont champagne is neither too opulent nor too vinous, but structured, accessible, and refined. It has a unique presence characterized by its paradox: a structured body and remarkable lightness.

