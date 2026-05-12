Champagne Telmont Brings "In the Name of Mother Nature" to New York Harbor

The Official Champagne of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team Celebrates Race Weekend

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Telmont, the Official Champagne of 2025 Season Champions – the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, is bringing its commitment to the environment directly to US-based fans for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on May 30-31, 2026. United by a shared vision for the future of sport and the planet, the New York race weekend underscores the partnership's dedication to performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Champagne Telmont, the Official Champagne the 2026 Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team.

"Our partnership with the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team reflects Champagne Telmont's ongoing commitment to sustainability and our belief that meaningful progress comes through collaboration," said Ludovic du Plessis, President of Champagne Telmont. "Together, we are celebrating the excellence of this sport and the natural world that makes it possible, while supporting local initiatives that can create a positive impact in New York. At Telmont, we believe there is no victory on a losing planet."

"We're honored to have Champagne Telmont as our Official Champagne Partner and to be celebrating with them ahead of racing in New York Harbour," said Sir Ben Ainslie, Emirates GBR CEO and Co-Owner. "We hope, of course, to be toasting a successful weekend of racing on the water, but we're also happy to be toasting our partnership with Champagne Telmont, and our shared endeavour to tread lightly on our planet and create a sustainable future."

Champagne Telmont's dedication extends from the sailboats to the water and oyster reefs beneath them. Champagne Telmont is extending its commitment beyond the waterline as the Official Champagne of Billion Oyster Project, a nonprofit that is on a mission to restore oyster reefs in the New York Harbor and empower the next generation of ocean stewards. Champagne Telmont will integrate Billion Oyster Project into its local fundraising, programming and communications — reinforcing the inherent connection between the sport, the harbor, and the ecosystems that sustain it — to support Billion Oyster Project's goal of restoring one billion oysters to the New York Harbor by 2030.

"We are delighted to introduce Champagne Telmont as the official champagne of Billion Oyster Project," said Billion Oyster Project President and CEO, Pete Malinowski. "With our shared values of sustainability leading the charge, we're eager to work together to connect with new audiences and accounts across New York City."

Driven by its mission In the Name of Mother Nature and inspired by partnerships with like-minded leaders such as the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team and Billion Oyster Project, Telmont is committed to producing exceptional champagne without compromising on sustainability.

For more information, visit Champagne-Telmont.com and follow along on Instagram @champagnetelmont.

About Champagne Telmont

Telmont is a century-old start-up: born in 1912 and still daring to challenge the status quo, in the Name of Mother Nature! Since 2021, through its environmental program In the Name of Mother Nature*, Telmont has pursued a single ambition: to produce exceptional Champagne without any compromise on sustainability. Guided by the belief that "the wine is good if the Earth is beautiful", the House aims to convert 100% of the estate's and partner winegrowers' vineyards to organic and regenerative agriculture by 2031 (with 70% already farmed organically today). In 2025, Telmont became the first Champagne House to earn the Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™) certification, on its organic certified vineyards. The House also aims at drastically reducing carbon emissions with the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050. This commitment is reflected in concrete actions*, including the elimination of gift boxes, the co-development of the world's lightest standard Champagne bottle (800g), the halt of air freight, and the use of renewable energy. Under the expertise of Cellar Master Brice Bezin, the House crafts champagnes with an airy yet structured style, balancing tension, freshness and remarkable length. In 2024, Telmont unveiled its manifesto cuvée, "Réserve de la Terre", crafted from 100% organic grapes: radiant, luminous, and full of life, this cuvée represents the future of Maison Telmont. Telmont is supported by like-minded investors, including Rémy Cointreau, majority shareholder of Telmont, and Leonardo DiCaprio, investor and committed environmentalist.

*Our detailed commitments In the Name of Mother Nature are available here, and actions undertaken to reduce CO2 emissions in Our Guide to Sustainability in Champagne.

About Billion Oyster Project

Billion Oyster Project is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives. Why oysters? Their reefs provide habitat for many marine species, have the ability to filter water, and help shield New York City shorelines from storm damage. Founded on the belief that restoration without education is temporary, and observing that learning outcomes improve when students have the opportunity to work on real restoration projects, Billion Oyster Project collaborates with public schools. The crew designs STEM curriculum for NYC schools through the lens of oyster restoration, and engages Urban Assembly New York Harbor School students in large-scale restoration projects, collects discarded oyster shells from NYC restaurants, and engages New Yorkers in the process. The project has introduced 150 million oysters across 17 acres of New York Harbor, with the help of thousands of volunteers and students.

About Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team was a formidable force both on and off the water in the 2025 Season, becoming the first ever team to complete the treble – winning the Season Championship, SailGP's environmental and social-focused Impact League and topping the season leaderboard on points. Emirates GBR is led by the most successful Olympic sailor of all-time, Sir Ben Ainslie, as CEO. The team's F50 is driven by Olympic gold medallist, former Moth World Champion and America's Cup Helm, Dylan Fletcher MBE. The crew alongside him features sailing's top talent, including Olympic gold medallists Hannah Mills OBE, Stuart Bithell MBE and Ellie Aldridge MBE, as well as America's Cup athletes Neil Hunter, Nick Hutton, Luke Parkinson and Ben Cornish. Kai Hockley, a 20-year-old from Tottenham, London, completes the squad as a development sailor who is part of the team's Athena Pathway programme.

Visit emiratesgbrsailgp.com to find out more.

PR Contact: KLG PR: [email protected]

Emirates GBR Contact: [email protected]

Billion Oyster Project Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Champagne Telmont