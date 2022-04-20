Champignon North America Presents a New Take on #BakedFeta with a Feta-Style Traybake

Far less salty than traditional feta, it boasts a pillowy soft interior and caramelized crust. Rougette Bonfire Marinated Cheese comes pre-marinated leading to its fantastic flavor and unbeatable texture and retains its shape after cooking, leading to a plethora of unique uses for this rich and satisfying cheese. Beyond its use as an alternative to traditional feta in oven-baked recipes, you can thread it onto skewers, dice and add to salads and pastas, or serve as a hot, melted dip to share with a crowd. It's a quick, easy, and mouthwatering solution to meat-free meals and appetizers or perfect for spicing up your grilling game during the warmer months.

"When we saw the popularity of the viral baked feta pasta trend, we knew we had a winner," says Flynne Wiley, CEO of Champignon North America and importer of Rougette Bonfire. "As the only warm, feta-style specialty cheese on the market, this fun and versatile option takes popular traybake recipes to the next level with an easier and more convenient way to cook at home or entertain a crowd, especially heading into summer."

Rougette Bonfire cheeses are naturally lactose-free, gluten-free, and due to the use of microbial rennet, 100% vegetarian. In 2021, Rougette Bonfire Marinated Cheese was awarded "Fantastic Flavor" at the U.K.'s prestigious Great Taste Awards , and named a "Best New Product" in 2020 by the Specialty Food Association Awards.

The SRP for a 6.4 oz. package is $7.99. National retailers carrying Rougette Bonfire Marinated Cheese include Safeway, Costco, Hy-Vee, Albertsons, ALDI and many more. To find Rougette Bonfire Marinated Cheese at a store near you, please visit: https://www.thisisfinecheese.com/find-near-you .

About Champignon North America, Inc.

Champignon North America is the exclusive importer of specialty cheeses produced by award winning cheese maker Käserei Champignon, a 100-year-old, family-owned company in Bavaria, Germany. Käserei Champignon's flagship cheese, Cambozola, has been sold in the United States for over 40 years and is joined by their other specialty cheese brands including Briette, Champignon, St. Mang Bavarian Made, and Grand Noir.

