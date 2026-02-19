Champion Angora Ranch in West Texas Hits Market for First Time in Nearly a Century

Historic Mansion and 4,795 Acres of Texas Range Land Offered at $9,760,000

SONORA, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Champion Angora Ranch near Sonora, Texas, is now available for purchase. Spanning 4,795 pristine acres in the heart of "Stockman's Paradise," this storied Sutton County estate represents a rare opportunity to own a foundational piece of legacy ranching history. The property is listed for $9,760,000 and represented by Ruple Ranch & Land.

Rooted in the heritage of the Edwards Plateau, the ranch was the headquarters for the Ward family's world-renowned Angora goat breeding empire. For generations, the family produced champions that set national price records and exported breeding stock as far as South Africa.

The centerpiece of the ranch is Casa Piedra, a meticulously preserved 7,000-square-foot Victorian residence. Built in 1900 by architect J.E. Caldwell, the American Queen Anne-style home underwent a comprehensive two-year restoration (2020–2022) led by Stephen B. Chambers Architects and Restoration Works of Dallas. Known as "The Fortress" for its thick cement walls, the home features a wraparound porch, expansive upstairs gallery, and six bedrooms, offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.

"The Champion Angora Ranch is more than just acreage; it is a living time capsule of the American West," said Ruple. "From the museum-quality restoration of Casa Piedra to the ancient dry-stack stone corrals and the legends of 'Big John Cave,' this property offers a soul and a history that you simply cannot replicate. It's a rare privilege to bring a legacy of this magnitude to the market."

The property is comprised of two distinct parcels:

– The North Side (2,866.53 acres): Home to Casa Piedra, a historic barn, a greenhouse, and five water wells. Recent improvements include 110 acres of selective brush clearing to enhance wildlife habitat and grazing.

– The Jesse Place (1,928.56 acres): A secluded southern parcel featuring a well-maintained hunting cabin, five water wells, and the Frog Pond dirt tank. This tract is steeped in lore, containing the hidden Big John Cave and the Diamond Mine, an area rich in sparkling calcite crystals.

Today, the ranch serves as a premier recreational and livestock estate. While historically a hub for champion Angoras, it is currently managed for wildlife conservation and light cattle grazing. The terrain is a classic blend of oak-studded savannas, rolling limestone hills, and open prairies that host native white-tailed deer, Axis deer, Rio Grande turkeys, quail, and dove.

With its dark sky status providing unobstructed views of the Milky Way and its proximity to the renowned Caverns of Sonora, the Champion Angora Ranch stands as a premier destination for conservationists, hunters, and those seeking a private family legacy. To learn more, visit https://rupleproperties.com/properties/championangoraranchforsale/ .

