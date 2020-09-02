Champion® Athleticwear and General Mills Bring Beloved Cereals to Life with New Collection

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, launched a limited-edition capsule collection, in partnership with General Mills. The new Champion x General Mills collection features popular cereals on classic Champion apparel, including fan-favorites Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios with reimagined characters and fresh designs. And to help parents and caregivers ease back into the school year, Champion is helping No Kid Hungry provide up to 300,000 meals* to kids in need across the country.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in four children in the United States could face hunger. That means millions of kids and teens nationwide will struggle to get the food they need to learn, focus and thrive. No Kid Hungry is working to ensure every child has the meals they need to grow up healthy and strong. Champion and General Mills have pledged to help ensure students get three healthy meals a day through this partnership, during this crisis and in its aftermath by providing thousands of meals to families and communities in need. Both brands are committed to the well-being of kids during this back to school season, no matter where their learning takes place.

"This pairing of our two brands brings playful characters to life on the canvas of classic Reverse WeaveTM hoodies and t-shirts," said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. "From Wheaties' empowering athletic message to Honey Nut Cheerios' support for heart health, we were able to create a collection that merges both brands together in a genuine and fun way. We're also proud to engage No Kid Hungry through this partnership to help provide meals for kids during this unique back to school period and beyond."

From Wheaties' quintessential tagline – The Breakfast of Champions – with its authentic sports heritage to Lucky Charms' cross-generational and famous marshmallow charms pulled into whimsical designs, this partnership is a perfect match for any age.

"Our Cereals are beloved by people of all ages and Champion is the perfect brand to team up with for this limited-edition collection," said Susan Pitt, director of brand experience for General Mills cereal. "As a supporter of No Kid Hungry, we thank Champion for helping No Kid Hungry provide up to 300,000 meals to the increasing number of children in need."

Featuring notable Champion apparel items, this collection includes a Reverse Weave pullover hoodie and a Heritage Tee for each cereal brand and a kid fleece pullover hoodie and jersey tee for select youth pieces. The adult hoodie retails for $75, the adult t-shirt for $35, the kid hoodie for $55 and the kid t-shirt for $30. With screen-printed graphics mirroring designs from each cereal's box, characters and logos, the apparel collection offers a vibrant and immediately recognizable look to any cereal fan. Spanning men, women and youth apparel, the collection can be shopped on Champion.com, in select Champion retail stores and at Zumiez.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com . For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion , follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion . Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

