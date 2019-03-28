Champion Baseball Pitcher Justin Verlander Signs on with FLONASE® Allergy Relief for a Second Season

WARREN, N.J., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare and FLONASE® Allergy Relief, today announced year two of its partnership with Houston Astros champion baseball pitcher Justin Verlander, to help fellow allergy sufferers have the greatest season ever, despite their allergies.

Justin Verlander is one of the 50 million Americans who suffer from allergies each year*, making the start of baseball season particularly challenging as it also marks the start of allergy season. The baseball field is full of common allergy triggers like grass pollen that can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as congestion and watery eyes, which can impact his performance in the game.

That's why when Justin starts training for the baseball season, he also starts training for the allergy season with FLONASE, so that he can focus on the game without allergy symptoms getting in his way.

"I've suffered from allergies for as long as I can remember and having a career that requires me to be outside all the time can really exacerbate my symptoms. I've tried treating my allergies with pills in the past, but when I began incorporating FLONASE into my daily routine, I experienced more complete relief*," said Verlander.

As part of his continued partnership with FLONASE, Verlander, along with his dad, starred in an online documentary-style video about his new journey into parenthood, reflecting on the lessons his father instilled in him at a young age that he hopes to pass down to his daughter, and how finding relief from allergies is helping him to achieve that goal.

"Growing up, my dad always reminded me to make the most of each moment and now that I'm a father, that sentiment really sticks with me," said Justin. "Whether I am playing baseball or spending time outside with my family, FLONASE helps me enjoy each moment, without having to worry about my allergies holding me back."

FLONASE works directly in the nose to provide 24-hour, non-drowsy allergy relief from sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, runny noses – and nasal congestion, which most allergy pills don't relieve.

*vs single-ingredient antihistamines that do not treat nasal congestion

*according to the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/toolstemplates/entertainmented/tips/Allergies.html)

About FLONASE Allergy Relief

FLONASE Allergy Relief (fluticasone propionate 50 mcg spray) is an approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatment for hay fever symptoms including nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose and itchy, watery eyes.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

Our Consumer Healthcare business combines science and consumer insights to creative innovative everyday health care brands. We build world-class brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory, skin health, nutrition and digestive health.

Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We own some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne®, Theraflu®, Excedrin®, Nicorette® and NicoDerm®CQ®, FLONASE®, and TUMS®. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go online all over the world every day and choose us first.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: http://www.gsk.com.

