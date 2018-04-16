Champion® Debuts National Marketing Campaign to Introduce Full Line of Light Maintenance Products

"Champion is a brand for everyone, and the 'There's a Champion in Here' campaign is designed to ignite the will to win and celebrate the Champion in all of us," said Michael Proud, Vice President, Marketing, Americas, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "The campaign will feature an all-new commercial which highlights those winning moments of excitement people have when enjoying their cars and machines. And now with the introduction of our new product offering, people have an opportunity to install more Champion parts to maintain them as the Spring season begins."

The campaign, which begins today and continues through July, will consist of television, online radio, digital, social media, out-of-home units such as wallscapes and bus wraps, as well as cinema prior to the screening of Avengers 3: Infinity War in over 200 theaters across 3,000 screens.

"Champion is rolling out a complete portfolio of light maintenance products, solidifying its place as a full-service source of high-quality product for many different applications such as cars, boats, mowers, motorcycles, go-karts, golf carts, chain saws, lawn mowers, you name it," added Proud. "The April launch is well-timed to cover all of consumers' Spring maintenance needs and will beg the question, 'Why just service your machine this Spring, when you can Champion it?'"

To learn more about Champion, please visit www.championautoparts.com. Follow the brand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/championparts, Twitter (www.twitter.com/championparts), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/championparts).

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

