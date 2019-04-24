Champion® Encourages Consumers to Keep Up with Routine Car Maintenance during National Car Care Month

After the long winter season, most vehicles will need upkeep, whether it be new tires; new spark plugs; an oil change; a new battery; brakes; or new cabin air filter. For many of these issues, let Champion ® help. For well over a century, the Champion brand has been one of the automotive aftermarket industry's most recognized brands, and in addition to its iconic spark plugs, today offers an extensive product line including filters, batteries, and lighting.

"Throughout the last few years, Champion has become more than just a 'spark plug brand,' and now offers a full range of products that drivers can use to improve their vehicle performance and reliability," said Rebecca Mahan, director, marketing communications. "Consumers have long trusted the Champion brand to deliver quality products, and during National Car Care Month, our customers have the chance to install more Champion products on their vehicles to get the most from their cars.

"Why just maintain your vehicle when you can Champion it?"

Also, this Spring, Champion continues the 'There's a Champion in Here' campaign designed to ignite the will to win and celebrate the Champion in all of us. Be sure to catch our consumer advertisements on television, digital and social media nationwide.

To learn more about Champion, please visit www.championautoparts.com. Follow the brand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/championparts, Twitter (www.twitter.com/championparts), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/championparts). To learn more about the Car Care Council's National Car Care Month, visit http://www.carcare.org/trending-now-april-national-car-care-month/ .

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins® Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE Tenneco, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tenneco.com

