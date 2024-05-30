Champion Hydration with Real Dairy Milk

Sip Smarter During National Dairy Month with The Dairy Alliance

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, let's talk dairy! The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is encouraging folks to celebrate National Dairy Month by raising a glass (or a few) of dairy milk. With nearly 75% of Americans chronically dehydrated, research from experts supports dairy milk is one of the best beverages for hydration, surpassing water and sports drinks.

Dairy milk provides 13 essential nutrients that hydrate, replenish, and support immune health and strong bones. Options such as white and chocolate milk offer electrolytes to help you stay hydrated and replenish energy, particularly after rigorous exercise.

"From children to adults, the natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein in dairy milk makes it a champion for rehydration," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. "Whether you're replenishing after a workout or simply trying to stay hydrated throughout the day, dairy milk offers a balanced and effective way to meet your nutritional needs. There's no better time to educate consumers than during National Dairy Month!

Lactose intolerant? No problem! The market offers a variety of lactose-free milk options, providing the same delicious taste and benefits with added electrolytes to support hydration.

"Compared to other sports drinks, dairy milk is a nutritional bargain at approximately 25 cents per 8-ounce glass," said Laura Buxenbaum, MPH, RD, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Wellness at The Dairy Alliance. "By incorporating dairy milk into meals, whether enjoyed in a glass or added into your family recipes, offers an easy way get these vital nutrients."

The commemoration of dairy began in 1939 as "National Milk Month" by grocer organizations to boost dairy consumption and production demand. Evolving into National Dairy Month in 1955, the celebration now champions milk and dairy as a natural, nutrient-rich fuel for athletic performance.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

SOURCE The Dairy Alliance