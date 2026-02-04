Ambitious nationwide study will enroll 500 participants to examine genetic, biological, and environmental factors linked to elevated ALS risk.

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Insights officially commenced active research operations today in its nationwide study investigating why elite athletes, military veterans, and high-performance populations, like first responders, face disproportionately high rates — potentially up to twice as likely compared to the general population — of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Champion Insights Officially Opens Enrollment to Investigate ALS Risk in High-Performance Athletes, Military Members, and First Responders

The initiative is enrolling up to 500 participants on an ongoing basis and operates nationwide with no single physical site; participants contribute from their homes through an in-home blood collection service and online clinical surveys.

Champion Insights is designed to uncover biological signals that may explain increased vulnerability in these groups by analyzing genetic factors, such as those related to intense physical activity and lipid metabolism, alongside lifestyle and environmental influences.

Findings from this research could not only help answer the long-standing question of increased risk, but also inform broader breakthroughs for the entire ALS community by identifying new biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets.

Former NFL player and renowned ALS advocate Steve Gleason, founder of Answer ALS and Team Gleason, is Participant #1, providing his sample collected at home to initiate the study. He will be joined by an initial cohort of high-performing individuals and prominent ALS champions, who have already committed to participating, including:

Participants will contribute samples through the ALS Therapy Development Institute's (ALS TDI) ALS Research Collaborative.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build the most comprehensive, open ALS research effort ever, and together, we made it happen," Gleason said. "Now we're taking the next big step with Champion Insights, and I'm honored to be the first participant. By making it possible for high-performing athletes, veterans, and first responders, who face ALS at significantly higher rates, to contribute remotely from home, on their own schedule and in their own space, we remove barriers and open the door to faster, deeper understanding of why these groups are hit so hard. We believe these insights can help lead to more answers about ALS and, ultimately, treatments for everyone."

Champion Insights is a collaboration led by Answer ALS and Augie's Quest to Cure ALS, with research led by ALS TDI in partnership with OnPoint Scientific. Scientific and administrative leadership includes Fernando Vieira, M.D., CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of ALS TDI; Clare Durrett, Managing Director of Answer ALS; and Shannon Shryne, Co-founder and President of Augie's Quest. To strengthen governance and translational impact, Champion Insights is establishing Scientific and Patient Advisory boards that will provide ongoing guidance on methodology, ethics, and the real-world relevance of the program's research efforts.

To ensure fire fighters are represented in this critical research, the project secured a $100,000 grant from axeALS — a nonprofit organization founded by former NFL player and fire fighter Eric Stevens and his wife, Amanda, after Eric's 2019 ALS diagnosis — and a $200,000 grant from the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), whose more than seven decades-long partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) reflects a shared commitment to advancing neuromuscular disease research, including ALS.

"We have known for a long time that those who push their bodies to the absolute limit face a higher risk of ALS," said Vieira. "Champion Insights allows us to move beyond statistics and into the biology of the disease. By putting our collection tools into the hands of 500 high performers, we are capturing a massive dataset that was previously unreachable. Our goal is to identify the specific genetic and environmental signals that will lead us to new biomarkers and, ultimately, effective treatments."

For more information about Champion Insights participation eligibility or to enroll, please visit the Champion Insights website or contact [email protected].

Media can access the Champion Insights overview video and review the full digital media kit, including b-roll, images, and background materials, at the Champion Insights media resources page.

About Answer ALS

Answer ALS is one of the most comprehensive ALS research consortia in history, producing more ALS data and biological samples than had ever been amassed, while openly sharing with the global research community, through the Neuromine data repository. These data and samples are used to investigate the unique pathways of each variation of ALS and begin to develop and test the right treatments or cures. Answer ALS is an unprecedented approach to understanding and defeating the disease.

Headquartered in New Orleans and Washington, D.C., Answer ALS stands at the forefront of global efforts to eradicate the disease, supported by research partners and advocates worldwide.

For more information, visit us at answerals.org, LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About ALS Therapy Development Institute

The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world's first and largest nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to discovering and developing effective treatments for ALS. Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, ALS TDI runs a state-of-the-art research center and leads the ALS Research Collaborative (ARC)—one of the most comprehensive and longest-running natural history studies in ALS. Through innovative, patient-driven science, ALS TDI is working to end ALS for everyone affected by this devastating disease. Learn more at als.net, LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Augie's Quest to Cure ALS

Founded by Augie Nieto, Augie's Quest to Cure ALS is the unwavering force driving breakthroughs in ALS research, defying limitations, and empowering hope for a future without this devastating disease. We are dedicated to funding innovative research to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure, while advancing the field and translating scientific knowledge into real-world solutions. For more information, visit us at augiesquest.org, LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org.

Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About axeALS

The axeALS Foundation was founded by Eric and Amanda Stevens after Eric's ALS diagnosis at age 29. The organization raises awareness, funds critical ALS research and clinical trials, and works to expand patient access to promising treatments, guided by the belief that cost should never be a barrier to care. Driven by lived experience, axeALS is committed to advancing therapies, supporting families, and helping move ALS toward a more treatable future. Learn more at axeals.org.

Contacts:

Kissy Black | Answer ALS | [email protected]

Shannon Shryne | Augie's Quest to Cure ALS | [email protected]

Meghan Lawlor | ALS Therapy Development Institute | [email protected]

SOURCE Answer ALS