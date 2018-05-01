Champion Maximizes Utility Recapture And Bills The Tenants At Hoffman Madison Waterfront's: The Wharf

The Wharf, developed by Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), is a $2.5 billion, world-class, mixed-use waterfront project. And when completed, will feature more than three million square feet of residential, office, hotel, retail, cultural, and public uses including waterfront parks, promenades, piers and docks.

From the beginning, HMW wanted an extensive amount of points-of-use on the property to be monitored and billed to its respective tenants and owners. Champion, therefore, created intricate billing methods unique to the sub-metering setup at The Wharf in order to assist HMW maximize its utility recapture.



Having sub-metered the first phase with approximately 450 sub-meters, Champion bills diverse tenants, owners and entities for its diverse utility needs. Every month, it filters through more than a dozen utility city bills to obtain the municipality's rates and cycles. The bills encompass five buildings and their corresponding plants – a plant for each building, which uses water, gas and electric to run it. These plants have also been sub-metered; and therefore, the energy that is sent to either heat or cool the spaces is monitored and billed, as well.

Every month, the meter readings are automatically exported into Champion's billing software, along with the rates. However, before calculations can occur, Champion's billing team exports the data in order to arrange the information according to how HMW's management wants the information organized. The reports are then further broken down and distributed to the respective ownerships thus ensuring account sensitive information remains privy to the designated management department.

So it was important to not only thoroughly understand HMW's goal in what it wanted to recapture, but to also ascertain who is responsible for what. And by constantly communicating with HMW's team, Champion has created a series of customized cost recovery and usage reports, all of which are accessible in an easy-to-navigate location.

More information on The Wharf is available at www.wharfdc.com.

For further information, contact the Marketing Department at 800.336.6033 ext. 14

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champion-maximizes-utility-recapture-and-bills-the-tenants-at-hoffman-madison-waterfronts-the-wharf-300638958.html

SOURCE Champion Utility Billing Services