Champion ONE Announces Appointment of Nadia Schadlow to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion ONE ("C1" or "the company"), a supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions, has appointed former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy and Assistant to the President of the United States, Nadia Schadlow to its Board of Directors. Today's announcement comes on the heels of an already blockbuster year for the company, which is continuing to recruit top-tier talent, expand its product development initiatives, and build on its research and development capabilities.

"Dr. Schadlow is one of the country's foremost strategic minds," said Pete Kirchof, executive chairman of Champion ONE. "Her insight and counsel as we continue to evolve from a product-based company to a true global technology solutions provider will be instrumental, especially in the government, military and data-center sectors. We are excited and fortunate to have her join our team."

Dr. Schadlow's experience includes senior leadership positions at the National Security Council and the Department of Defense. Her writings have appeared in The Hill, The Wall Street Journal, Armed Forces Journal, The American Interest, and War on the Rocks, among other publications. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a board member of the National Endowment for Democracy and a member of the Department of Energy's Innovation Working Group.

"I'm excited to join the Champion ONE Board, and I look forward to working closely with the full C1 Team," said Dr. Schadlow. "While other networking companies are focusing on isolated issues, C1 is taking a more comprehensive approach, digging deeper to understand and modernize a client's entire network."

The move to bring Dr. Schadlow onboard, coupled with an upcoming relocation to a larger, fully modernized facility with a state-of-the-art clean room for enhanced testing and quality control, demonstrates the strong measures Champion ONE is taking to become the premier global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions.

About Champion ONE: Champion ONE is a global supplier of open standards-based, carrier-grade network solutions for the service provider, healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, and government sectors. The company's transceivers, optical filters, and switches are optimized for use with the industry's leading network equipment manufacturer platforms. For additional information about Champion ONE, call 800-860-7466 or visit http://www.championone.com .

