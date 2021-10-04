Champion Painting Specialty Services Corporation Relocates New York Office

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. (CPSSC) , the heavy construction, road and bridge, ground tank, military, and industrial specialty services provider, announces the relocation of its New York office. The office in the Tri-State area opened to accommodate rapid growth within the area and offers its professional services to various iconic structures in New York.

The company has worked on some of the most notable New York based projects such as Throgs Neck Bridge, Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Tribeca Bridge.

"We have proudly served New York over the years and are thrilled to continue to have a presence in the Tri-State area with our new office," said Anthony Maracic, Vice President of Road and Bridges for Champion Painting Specialty Services Corporation. "Our newly upgraded office location allows us to remain close to projects as our team provides professional services, along with enabling us further strengthen our brand and service capabilities in the region."

The company is now located at 65 Corporate Drive in Holtsville, NY. In addition to the New York office, CPSSC also has offices in Florida, Georgia, Alaska, Indiana, Washington and overseas in Guam. CPSSC is also QP 1, QP 2 and QS 1 certified.

To learn more about CPSSC, visit www.championssc.com . To stay updated on CPSSC jobs worldwide, follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Champion Painting Specialty Services Corporation has been a leader in the road and bridge, heavy construction, specialty services, military, and industrial markets since 2006. Champion's mission is to deliver high-performance services to our clients in the public and private sectors while maintaining the highest degree of safety, quality, and integrity. With offices across the US and internationally, Champion can quickly mobilize around the globe to meet any specialty services requirement. To see recent projects and for more information, please visit www.championssc.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9228

SOURCE Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Related Links

http://www.championssc.com

