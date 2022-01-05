Champion Painting Specialty Services Launches New Website

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. (Champion), the heavy construction, road and bridge, ground tank, military, and industrial specialty services provider, recently gave its website a refresh and invites visitors to explore its new look. The new site launched on December 23, 2021.

"Our new site is now a comprehensive snapshot of our company and is packaged in a faster, engaging and more user-friendly platform," said Mat Bryant, Director of Operations for Champion.

The clean and modern look greets visitors along with improved loading speeds, site architecture, and functionality to highlight the many services Champion provides.

"The site now showcases all our certifications and qualifications, plus a snapshot of our completed projects and a more robust careers section, to serve our customers, associates, and potential employees," continued Bryant.

Champion partnered with 7Seventy Agency to complete the site re-design, content audit, and SEO refresh. The new site puts the important information in the hands of visitors with fewer clicks and creates an engaging experience with elegant visuals.

Visit www.championssc.com to experience the new website for yourself. To stay updated on Champion's projects worldwide, follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram.

About Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Since 2006, Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. has been a leader in heavy construction, specialty services, road and bridge, military, and industrial specialty services. Champion's mission is to deliver high-performance services to the public and private sectors while maintaining the highest degree of safety, quality, and integrity. With offices in Florida, New York, Alaska, Georgia, and Guam, Champion can mobilize quickly for all specialty services' needs. The organization has provided its services for more than 15 years around the globe. To see recent case studies and for more information, visit www.championssc.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9228

SOURCE Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.