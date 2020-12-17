Champion Petfoods gives back to pet rescues in North America, surprises long-time partners with donation of more than 420,000 meals for pets in need

In November, SCARS, a registered pet charity servicing Northern Alberta, announced it was unable to take any more pets into its care due to financial constraints caused by COVID-19. In previous years, most of the rescue society's operational costs were covered by donations raised through fundraisers.

"We've been overwhelmed since the start of the pandemic, and our main concern was having to turn animals away," said Terra MacLean, SCARS Training Coordinator. "This donation could not have come at a better time. We'll be able to take in dogs and cats that need our help again, pay veterinary bills, and feed them proper meals. The animals in our care will be eating well this holiday season!"

SCARS has been a valued Champion partner for more than a decade, and many Champion employees have adopted pets rescued by the organization. Understanding the challenges SCARS faced this year, Champion offered support in the best way they knew how: a significant donation of quality pet food and funds to ensure nutritious meals for the animals in their care for months to come.

"The impact of the pandemic continues to affect people and communities in profound ways, including an increasing need for dogs and cats to be cared for before they are adopted into loving homes," said Blaine McPeak, Chief Executive Officer at Champion Petfoods. "The important work of pet rescues aligns perfectly with our purpose at Champion, which is to earn pet lover trust every day so pets thrive for a lifetime. We commend the volunteers at these organizations who work tirelessly to ensure pets in need are taken care of no matter the circumstance."

