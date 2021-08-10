Champion Plumbing Advises Oklahoma City Homeowners On What Not To Flush

"Many people think the toilet is an all-purpose disposal system, but unfortunately that's not true," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Bathroom plumbing is designed to handle waste and toilet paper, and flushing anything else can create major issues for your home and even contribute to public health and safety risks."

Harpole reminds area residents to avoid flushing anything that's not specifically designed for it, including many products that are marketed as flushable. Some of the most common problematic items include:

Most products labeled as "flushable," including wipes and diaper liners, aren't safe for plumbing. These products won't dissolve like TP and can create serious clogs and backups. Cat litter: Even biodegradable "flushable" litter is designed to absorb moisture, so some varieties can still clump and clog pipes. Cat waste can also transmit the dangerous parasitic disease toxoplasma into the water supply, endangering marine wildlife.

Even biodegradable "flushable" litter is designed to absorb moisture, so some varieties can still clump and clog pipes. Cat waste can also transmit the dangerous parasitic disease toxoplasma into the water supply, endangering marine wildlife. Medication: Unlike other items on this list, pills will dissolve. But the chemicals released will end up in the local water supply as well as nearby rivers, lakes and oceans, with potentially severe environmental and health impacts.

Unlike other items on this list, pills will dissolve. But the chemicals released will end up in the local water supply as well as nearby rivers, lakes and oceans, with potentially severe environmental and health impacts. Personal items: Bathroom grooming and hygiene products like cotton balls, cotton swabs, bandages and dental floss will clump together and accumulate inside plumbing pipes, potentially slowing or blocking the flow of water. In addition, many of these items contain plastic, which should never be introduced into the water supply.

"It may seem like a small thing, but occasionally flushing a cotton swab or paper towel can turn out to be a costly and inconvenient habit," Harpole said. "Breaking that habit can help your home plumbing system perform as it's intended to and help extend the life of your pipes. It also reduces the risk of contamination, which not only helps keep you and your family safe from some potential health and environmental consequences but also aids in protecting your neighbors."

