Champion Plumbing offers advice to help homeowners evaluate water heater options

Household use, upfront costs and individual preferences are key considerations when choosing between conventional tank water heaters and tankless systems.
Jul 19, 2021, 07:02 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, encourages homeowners to understand their hot water usage patterns, individual preferences and future needs when choosing between conventional tank and tankless systems.
"The decision to switch to a tankless water heater really depends on household use and individual preferences," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "Each customer's situation is unique and there are a number of factors to take into consideration."
Tankless water heaters produce an endless supply of hot water but take longer to deliver the water compared to conventional tanks. Water temperatures can also be inconsistent when multiple outlets are used simultaneously. Tankless heaters typically last longer than tank-style heaters and can deliver significant cost and energy savings, but the upfront cost to purchase and install the units is significantly higher than tank-style heaters.
Harpole also advises that tankless water heaters cannot provide hot water during power outages. On the plus side, space-saving tankless design allows for convenient installation on a wall or in a closet. They have safety advantages over traditional tank heaters, eliminating the risk of flooding due to a ruptured tank. Energy efficiency is environmentally friendly, too.
"When it's time to replace an aging water heater, our goal is always to help homeowners understand their options and make an informed decision that best meets their current and future needs," Harpole said.
