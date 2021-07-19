Champion Plumbing offers advice to help homeowners evaluate water heater options

Tankless water heaters produce an endless supply of hot water but take longer to deliver the water compared to conventional tanks. Water temperatures can also be inconsistent when multiple outlets are used simultaneously. Tankless heaters typically last longer than tank-style heaters and can deliver significant cost and energy savings, but the upfront cost to purchase and install the units is significantly higher than tank-style heaters.

Harpole also advises that tankless water heaters cannot provide hot water during power outages. On the plus side, space-saving tankless design allows for convenient installation on a wall or in a closet. They have safety advantages over traditional tank heaters, eliminating the risk of flooding due to a ruptured tank. Energy efficiency is environmentally friendly, too.

"When it's time to replace an aging water heater, our goal is always to help homeowners understand their options and make an informed decision that best meets their current and future needs," Harpole said.

For more information about tankless water heaters, visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

