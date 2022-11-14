Champion Plumbing offers advice to keep drains clog-free during the holidays

Oklahoma City experts encourage homeowners to prepare their plumbing for extra use from guests

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, says ensuring your drains aren't clogged and preventing back-ups during the holiday season is part preventative maintenance and part on-going care.

"Nothing destroys a fun, festive time like a plumbing disaster," said Brent Harpole, owner of Champion Plumbing. "But since you often have more people in your home and are spending more time in the kitchen preparing meals, plumbing mishaps can become more frequent."

Champion Plumbing encourages homeowners to prepare their plumbing for extra use from guests during the holiday season.

Harpole said a combination of precautionary maintenance and continued attention will help your pipes survive the additional burden so you can celebrate the holidays without worry.

He advised homeowners:

Use sink strainers. Put strainers in the kitchen and bathroom sinks and in the tub to catch food debris, hair and other larger items before they go down the drain. Dumping a strainer is much easier than fishing this debris out of the pipes. Don't use the toilet as a trash can. There really is no such thing as a flushable wipe, no matter what the product claims. Don't flush wipes, kitty litter, facial tissues, most feminine hygiene products, cotton pads or dental floss. Provide guests with a special trash receptacle for these items. Use the garbage disposal correctly. Disposals are great for grinding food debris but should be limited to certain items. Never put bones, coffee grounds, eggshells, fruit pits, grease, potato peels or onion skins down the disposal. Don't pour grease down the sink. Use an old heat-safe mug to pour hot grease into or scrape cooled grease into the trash. Grease will coat the pipes, catch other debris and clog the pipes. Have your drains professionally cleaned. Homeowners who are already experiencing slow or clogged drains prior to holiday celebrations likely need a professional drain cleaning. A plumbing expert can determine where the clogs reside and will use the right method to unclog the debris.

"Pipes can just build up debris over time, so having them cleaned with high-pressure jets, snaked or even replaced is just healthy for the overall plumbing system," Harpole said. "If you're experiencing slow drains, foul odors, strange sounds or a toilet that sometimes overflows, chances are your drains need a good cleaning by a professional."

For more information about Champion Plumbing, visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems, pipe lining and whole house repipes. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Champion Plumbing