Champion Racehorses Take The National Stage In Pennsylvania's Two Grade I Stakes Races

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best of the best in horse racing, including Pennsylvania bred horses, will take the national stage at this year's Pennsylvania Derby Day held at Parx Racing® on Saturday, September 25. The $1 million Pennsylvania Derby and Cotillion, both Grade I stakes races, alongside six other stakes races, will return to Pennsylvania after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Reserved for champion racehorses, Grade I stakes races feature world-renowned trainers and jockeys as they compete against fellow champions. In addition to the PA Derby and Cotillion, Parx Racing will host two Pennsylvania bred stakes races that feature hometown horses.

This year's PA Derby ten horse field has five horses that raced in the 147th Kentucky Derby, including winner Medina Spirit trained by Bob Baffert. Medina Spirit is the slight morning line favorite at odds of 2/1. Jockey John Velazquez will again be aboard for the PA Derby. Hot Rod Charlie has been established as the 5/2 second choice on the morning line. Hot Rod Charlie comes in off of a win in the Haskell at Monmouth, where he was disqualified for interference in the stretch. Jockey Flavian Pratt will be in town to ride for trainer Doug O'Neill. Midnight Bourbon, who finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Preakness Stakes, comes in off of a neck defeat in the Travers at Saratoga. Ricardo Santana Jr. will be aboard for trainer Steve Asmussen. Midnight Bourbon is 5/1 on the morning line. This year's PA Derby is one of the more competitive fields that the race has ever seen and should provide plenty of lucrative wagering opportunities. The PA Derby is race 12 on Saturday's card with an approximate post time of 5:49 p.m.

"We are excited for the return of the marquee PA Derby and Cotillion at the Parx Racing," said Chris Griffin, Parx Racing track announcer. "Hosting eight stakes and awarding over 3 million dollars in purses highlighted by two Grade I and two Pennsylvania bred stakes races shines a bright light on horse racing in the Commonwealth."

The first race post time on Saturday, September 25 is 12:05 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission and parking are free along with a free hat giveaway while supplies last. Parx Racing invites fans of all ages out to the picnic grove to enjoy free family fun and live music. The PA Derby race will be featured on WPHL-17 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The PA Derby Day Stakes Races include:

$1,000,000 Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby – 3-Year-Olds – 1-1/8 miles – Dirt

$1,000,000 Grade 1 Cotillion Stakes – 3-Year-Old Fillies – 1-1/16 miles – Dirt

$300,000 Grade 2 Gallant Bob Stakes – 3-Year-Olds – 6 Furlongs – Dirt

$300,000 Grade 3 Turf Monster – 3&up – 5 Furlongs – Turf

$200,000 Grade 3 Greenwood Cup – 3&up – 1-1/2 miles – Dirt

$200,000 Parx Dirt Mile – 3&up – 1 Mile – Dirt

$200,000 Plum Pretty Stakes (PA BREDS) – F&M 3&up – 1-1/16 miles – Dirt

$200,000 Alphabet Soup Handicap (PA BREDS) – 3&up – 1-1/16 miles – Dirt

About Parx Racing®

Parx Racing®, a legendary thoroughbred racetrack, is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. Conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) onto Street Road in Bensalem. Greenwood Racing, Inc. began operating the racetrack in 1990 as Philadelphia Park Racetrack and its associated Turf Clubs. In 2010, the racetrack and grandstand were renovated and rebranded as Parx Racing®, adjacent to the Parx Casino® building. Parx Racing® is home to the celebrated $1M Grade I Pennsylvania Derby and $1M Grade I Cotillion. The famed racetrack hosts live thoroughbred racing 4 days a week along with full card simulcasting 364 days a year. For more information on Parx Racing® visit www.parxracing.com .

