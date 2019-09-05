Champion® Reminds Consumers to Be Proactive about Vehicle Maintenance

It's been established that drivers who perform routine maintenance on their vehicles do so to keep them in peak operating condition. Motorists who follow the manufacturers' recommended vehicle maintenance schedules are taking major steps toward extending the lives of their cars, especially in harsh driving environments. By the end of the summer, most cars and trucks will need upkeep, whether it be new tires; new spark plugs; an oil change; a new battery; brakes; or new cabin air filter. Champion is your go-to brand for many of these products.

"Champion offers so much more than just spark plugs, and has evolved throughout the years to become a full-service provider of products for vehicle maintenance, all designed to help consumers improve vehicle performance and reliability," said Rebecca Mahan, director, brand marketing. "Even if your car is a newer model, regular driving conditions will take a toll on vehicle systems. Motorists can trust that the quality Champion products they choose will help them get the best performance from their vehicles."



Cars and trucks are not the only things that require end-of-summer maintenance. Consumers should also inspect their boats, go-karts, golf cars, lawn mowers, and other lawn equipment for signs of wear and tear. Champion provides a wide variety of products for many different applications, not just light- and heavy-duty vehicle use.



"Today, consumers have the opportunity to install a wide-range of Champion products not only on their cars and trucks, but also on their recreational vehicles and equipment," concluded Mahan. "From boats to golf carts to chain saws, Champion has the right product for consumers to get the most out of their machines."



Additionally, a full line of Champion-branded merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other lifestyle items, is available for purchase at the brand store.



About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

SOURCE DRiV