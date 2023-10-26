Champion Specialty Services and Digital Marketing Innovator Isovera Forge Strategic Partnership

Champion is Revolutionizing its Marketing Footprint in the Specialty and Heavy Construction Industries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Specialty Services, an industry leader offering specialty services for the infrastructure, industrial, commercial, nuclear, and environmental industries, today announced a new collaboration with digital marketing agency Isovera (isovera.com). Isovera has been engaged as a strategic partner in shaping Champion's brand identity by elevating the awareness of Champion's highly sophisticated work.

Over the past 15 years, Champion has established a major presence in the specialty services industry, specializing in protective coatings, access work, repair, and remediation of facilities. This partnership aligns Champion's extensive portfolio with a commanding presence in the specialty and heavy construction sectors. Isovera is enhancing Champion's prominence within the construction industry by leveraging a strategy that integrates innovative design, content creation, storytelling, and digital marketing to showcase the exceptional nature of Champion's work across market sectors and at various scales.

Through collaboration with Isovera, the external visibility of Champion's work will be significantly advanced through an improved website user experience, and the creation of powerful case studies, compelling business development materials, refreshed branding elements, and strategic public communications. Additionally, Champion's internal communications regarding safety and protocols will be expanded to benefit more than 1,000 employees across the globe.

Kyle Hough, COO of Champion Specialty Services, said, "Our partnership with Isovera is enabling us to demonstrate our commitment to safety and quality by providing us with new ways to highlight the talent of our teams and showcase the work we are proud to deliver every day."

"This exciting collaboration with Champion will allow us to use customized creative solutions to integrate their brands in authentic ways to showcase their expertise and elevate their presence within all of their target markets," said Marivi Bryant, VP of Client Leadership & Operations at Isovera.

Isovera has unified the Champion brand across multiple divisions including Infrastructure, Industrial, Commercial, Nuclear, and Environmental. This comprehensive effort encompasses the development of brand standards and guides, presentation decks, social media guidelines, digital media, and marketing literature. Additionally, it aims to increase awareness of Champion's rich corporate culture while cultivating safety newsletters, training materials, and a strategic marketing plan that underscores its commitment to the principles of safety, quality, and accountability.

About Champion Specialty Services
Founded in 2006, Champion Specialty Services portfolio of brands provides protective coatings, access work, repair, and remediation of facilities for construction, infrastructure, environmental and nuclear industries. Achieving the highest safety and quality standards when deploying its specialty services teams and equipment to build, repair, and maintain facilities across sectors and other complex environments. Champion is a proven industry leader who meets or exceeds safety, performance, and specification requirements for each and every client and project. Champion has also earned multiple awards from Annual AMPP Awards and is ranked on ENR's prestigious list for Top 600 Specialty Contractors. For more information, please visit https://www.championssc.com/.

About Isovera
Isovera, a full-service digital marketing agency, distinguishes itself through a distinctive blend of authenticity and innovation. Committed to making a tangible difference for its clients, Isovera seamlessly combines the strategic insights of a large agency with the personalized advantages of a smaller one. By effectively fusing marketing and technology, Isovera delivers solutions that generate measurable impact on the brand. With an extensive 24-year track record, Isovera offers a versatile range of services, including agency of record partnerships, project-based engagements, and monthly success plans. Inc. Magazine also named Isovera on its iconic Inc 5000 ranking. For more information, please visit https://isovera.com/.

