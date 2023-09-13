Champion the Challenges Hosts Free Golf 4 Life Event for Stroke Survivors in San Jose

Annual Outing and Expo Helps Stroke Survivors Improve Strength, Flexibility & Balance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion the Challenges, a nonprofit foundation committed to Inspiring Stroke Survivors, hosted some 250 local attendees at the annual Golf 4 Life event today at Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose.

Golf 4 Life is a free outing and expo dedicated to balancing life after stroke by providing survivors, caregivers, and families with an opportunity to socialize and enjoy a day outdoors. Stroke survivors at the event participated in a putting challenge, a 3-hole game of golf, and one-on-one lessons from PGA professionals. Attendees got to test out a swing-less golf club made by PowerGolf, which uses an internal mechanical piston to hit shots 200 yards. In this way, survivors who cannot lift their arms are still able to hit their own shots. Supporters played in a 9-hole mini-tournament in the afternoon.

Therapists from six Bay Area hospitals volunteered with onsite balance assessments, and nurses conducted blood pressure screenings. In addition, exhibitors showed off new stroke recovery technologies including neuro-acupuncture, healthcare virtual reality, and adaptive equipment for prostheses, braces, and supports to aid a stroke survivor's mobility.

Attendees enjoyed a free sit-down lunch of kabobs and rice, followed by an inspiring keynote speech by Mariah Fisher of Morgan Hill, Calif., who suffered a massive hemorrhagic stroke as a result of an AVM in 2018 as a 12-year-old. Mariah recently won the 2023 Stroke Hero Pediatric Award from the American Stroke Association. She has become such an inspiration in the community that the City of San Jose dedicated the month of May as Pediatric Stroke Awareness Month and October as AVM Awareness Month. In 2019, Mariah also won the National Rare Disease Art Contest by drawing with her left hand for the first time.

"Champion the Challenges is thrilled to bring together so many caring people in celebration of our local stroke community at Golf 4 Life because coming together in this way strengthens our resolve to build stronger connections in support of these brave stroke champions, family members, caregivers, and medical innovators," said Deb Shaw, Co-Founder and President of Champion the Challenges. "At Champion the Challenges, our mission is to Inspire Stroke Survivors."

Deb Shaw survived three strokes herself from September 2016 to May 2019, during which time she spent many days in the ICU. Based on Deb's experiences and aggressive rehabilitation, she and her husband, Bob Shaw, co-founded the stroke nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation as a way of giving back to the stroke community.

Regional partners and sponsors for Golf 4 Life included Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center, El Camino Health, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Stanford Medicine, O'Connor Hospital, San Jose Parks- Recreation & Neighborhood Services, and Los Lagos Golf Course. Other sponsors included neuro42, NeuraStasis, Hope Neuro Acupuncture Rehab, AHA auxilio-homeaide, and TeleSpecialists.

About Champion the Challenges

Champion the Challenges is a nonprofit foundation with a mission to help stroke survivors, therapists, family, and friends to reimagine stroke rehabilitation. This is a journey everyone needs to be a part of to achieve the best results. Founded in 2021, Champion the Challenges provides inspiring ideas and helpful resources for everyone to use and share.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.championthechallenges.org/about/debs-stroke-timeline/

https://www.championthechallenges.org/resources/booklets/

https://www.championthechallenges.org/stories/

For Media Inquiries:

Lumina Communications for Champion the Challenges

[email protected]

SOURCE Champion the Challenges