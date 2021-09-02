Champion the Challenges to Co-Host Golf 4 Life Event for Stroke Survivors

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion the Challenges Organization , a nonprofit committed to reimagining stroke rehabilitation, will be participating as Co-Chair with the Pacific Stroke Association (PSA) for the upcoming Golf 4 Life Event. The annual event provides an in-person platform for stroke survivors along with their family, caregivers and therapists to improve strength and flexibility through a free golf rehabilitation day.

Each participant will receive a balance assessment by a therapist upon arrival as well as having their blood pressure taken by a nurse. They may begin 30 minutes of individual golf instructions or have the option to play 3 holes on the Los Lagos Golf Course. Adaptive golf equipment will be available as needed. The event is supported with donations and help from local hospitals and volunteers from each, including, Stanford Health Care, Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, O'Connor Hospital and El Camino Hospital. The Los Lagos Golf Course and the City of San Jose, Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services donate equipment, services and volunteers to make the event enjoyable for everyone.

The event will host a number of exhibitors offering new technology and therapies, home healthcare services and community support organizations, all focused on helping stroke survivors at any stage of their rehabilitation. Exhibitors include Auxilio-HomeAide, Zeit Medical, Hope Neuro-Acupuncture Rehab, Center for Neuro Skills, Neurility Physical Therapy, Penumbra REAL Healthcare Virtual Reality and EPIC Neuro to name a few. In honor of the events theme, Balancing Life After Stroke, three stroke survivors will share their stroke story and rehabilitation journey with the event participants in a panel discussion.

As a three-time stroke survivor, Deb Shaw has devoted her experience and time toward providing stroke survivors, families, caregivers and therapists with stroke rehabilitation inspiration, technology ideas, and tips to help them champion their stroke rehabilitation. "We are excited to share this opportunity with stroke survivors, so they can explore all of the newest resources focused on helping them throughout their rehabilitation journey," said Deb Shaw, President and Founder of Champion the Challenges.

Technology plays an increasingly vital role in stroke recovery. PowerGolf 's CMO Steve Fluke will be giving a demonstration of the company's revolutionary swing-less golf club which helps those who are physically limited enjoy the game of golf.

Golf 4 Life will take place from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm PT at 2995 Tuers Road, San Jose, CA 95121.

The day includes:

1:1 Pro Golf Lessons

3 Hole Golf

Putting Challenges

Adaptive Equipment

Survivor Stories

Stroke Recovery Technology

Exhibitors

Free lunch, music and door prizes

To attend Golf 4 Life, register online here .

For additional information on how Champion the Challenges is reimagining stroke recovery, visit https://www.championthechallenges.org/

For additional information on Pacific Stroke Association, visit https://pacificstrokeassociation.org

About Champion the Challenges

Founded during Covid and launched in 2021, Champion the Challenges is a non-profit foundation created to focus on helping stroke survivors, therapists, family, and friends reimagine stroke rehabilitation. It is a journey everyone needs to be a part of for the best results. Champion the Challenges provides inspiring ideas and helpful resources for everyone to use and share.

For media inquiries:

Rachel Saulpaugh

408-580-7642

[email protected]

SOURCE Champion the Challenges

Related Links

https://www.championthechallenges.org/

