Champion® Urges Customers to Make Time for Routine Vehicle Maintenance during Fall Car Care Month

When drivers make the effort to perform routine maintenance on their vehicles, they not only make their vehicle safer for everyday driving, but also increase the lives of their cars. As consumers gear up for the rain, ice and snow that may be ahead, Fall Car Care Month serves as a reminder to have your car inspected for any damaged or worn parts, whether it be brakes and rotors; misfiring spark plugs; dirty air and cabin filters from prolonged exposure to dusty driving conditions; corroded battery leads; or a burned-out headlight. If these types of parts fail, it can lead to dangerous driving situations, so regular testing and inspection is crucial to keeping your vehicle in safe and optimal operating condition.

"As seasons change and driving conditions become more challenging due to the weather in many areas of the country, both DIYers and motorists less familiar with car repair should either inspect their vehicles themselves or engage their trusted mechanic to make sure that they're road-ready and safe to operate in fluctuating road conditions," said Joe Cirino, director, Business Development and Product Management, Champion Products, North America. "With a complete line of maintenance products, Champion provides solutions to many of these issues, and during Fall Car Care Month, now is a great time to 'Champion' your car for optimal performance and reliability."

To learn more about Champion, please visit www.championautoparts.com. Follow the brand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/championparts, Twitter (www.twitter.com/championparts), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/championparts). Additionally, a full line of Champion-branded merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other lifestyle items, is available for purchase at the brand store. To learn more about the Car Care Council's Fall Car Care Month, visit http://www.carcare.org/ .

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent public companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the spin-off of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a spin-off); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@driv.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE DRiV