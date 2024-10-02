The strategic partnership will explore opportunities to bring sports investment opportunities to even more fans and those looking to explore alternative investments.

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Venture Partners (CVP) and Sweater, Inc. have announced plans to join forces in bringing sports alternative investment asset classes to retail investors.

Champion Venture Partners Announces Partnership with Sweater, Inc. to Expand Access to Sports Investment Opportunities

Sweater, a company dedicated to democratizing access to private markets, was the first major investment platform to bring venture capital opportunities to retail and nonaccredited investors. The fintech platform has now opened up its technology and compliance services to partner with fund managers like CVP to help them reach the retail investor market directly with their own investment portal.

"We expect to be able to share more about the partnership, and what it means for investors, in the next several weeks," relayed Nick Edwards, Founding Partner of CVP. "What we can talk about now is how excited we are to be partnering with a company who shares our vision of 'Alts for All' and strives to create more opportunities for people to build their wealth and own their financial journeys."

This announcement comes on the heels of CVP's launch of its 506(c) investment fund, which has served as the firm's inaugural investment fund for developing its portfolio across the sports ecosystem, including professional teams, sports technology, emerging leagues, and adjacent real estate assets like athletic complexes.

"The $100 million 506(c) fund we've built this year was simply not big enough for our ambitious goals," Edwards stated. "We want CVP to become the largest retail-investor friendly sports asset class fund in the country, and that's why we've decided to explore strategic opportunities with Sweater."

More information about the partnership is expected in early October.

Champion Venture Partners (CVP) is an asset management firm connecting those who dare to invest differently to high-yield alternative assets across the sports ecosystem. With a focus on transparency, education, and community-driven opportunities, CVP empowers investors at all levels to participate in meaningful ownership across diverse industries, including sports technology, real estate, and venture capital. To become an investor or learn about funding opportunities, visit https://www.championventurepartners.com.

Sweater Inc is a financial technology platform boasting the first of its kind technology offering to help fund managers launch private asset funds directly to the retail public. With a vision to be the technology and compliance infrastructure layer that brings professionally managed alternative asset funds directly to retail investors, Sweater is shifting the fund management ecosystem towards interval funds and tender offer funds that provide access to alternative assets to the general public. To explore launching a fund in partnership with Sweater, visit https://www.sweaterventures.com/.

Contact:

Alexa D'Agostino

914-414-9314

[email protected]

SOURCE Champion Venture Partners