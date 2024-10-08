Champion Venture Partners Joins Forces with Chapwood Investments on Financial Literacy Program for Athletes and Entertainers

The partnership between the sports investment firm and wealth management advisor, led by renowned financier Ed Butowsky, will serve as a vital resource for athletes on their unique journey to financial empowerment.

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Venture Partners (CVP) has announced a partnership with Texas-based financial advisory services firm Chapwood Investments on the development of a financial education program for athletes, celebrities, and high-earning professionals in the entertainment industry.

Champion Venture Partners

The program will encompass all aspects of financial literacy, from fostering informed decision-making to empowering sustainable wealth-building. Content and curriculum will be delivered via comprehensive guides, videos and webinars, and interactive tools. The partners also expect to introduce live events shortly after launch, allowing them to not just guide athletes but foster a community of financially-savvy individuals who are better equipped to build their future.

Chapwood Investments is a private wealth management advisory firm based in Plano, Texas, boasting 35 years of experience working with both high-net-worth individuals and businesses. The firm's founder and Managing Partner, Ed Butowsky, is a former Morgan Stanley VP and regular contributor to the National Center for Policy Analysis, Fox, and Bloomberg Radio. Over the past two decades, he has developed a professional passion for guiding athletes through investing and protecting their wealth. In 2012, Butowsky was featured in "Broke," the acclaimed ESPN "30 for 30" documentary detailing the unique financial challenges faced by professional athletes during and after their careers.

"Financial literacy is the springboard to security for athletes throughout their entire lives," says Butowsky. "I have seen athletes who handle their money successfully, and those who do not. The difference has always been the knowledge they possess."

Both CVP and Chapwood anticipate this program to be a game changer for athletes at all levels of their career, empowering them to take control of their wealth early with essential financial literacy training, capitalize on strategic investment opportunities, and secure a legacy that goes beyond the field.

CVP and Chapwood have not yet announced an official launch date for the program, but anticipate a release in early 2025.

Champion Venture Partners (CVP) is an asset management firm connecting those who dare to invest differently to high-yield alternative assets across the sports ecosystem. With a focus on transparency, education, and community-driven opportunities, CVP empowers investors at all levels to participate in meaningful ownership across diverse industries, including sports technology, real estate, and venture capital. To become an investor or learn about funding opportunities, visit www.championventurepartners.com.

