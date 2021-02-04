Champion Wrestler Anthony Robles Breaks Guinness World Records™ Title at Mesa High School

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-native, Anthony Robles, successfully made his fifth GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt on Friday, January 29, 2021. Robles broke the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most pull-ups in one minute with a 60-pound pack completing 30 pull-ups at Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona. Robles returned to his former high school, and site of the start of his championship wrestling career, to break the previous record of 27, set on August 22, 2020 by Artem Sirobaba.

Anthony Robles

"As an Arizona native, it was a proud moment to be able to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title where my wrestling journey began," said Robles following his attempt. "I have encountered my share of obstacles throughout my life, but my Mom has always instilled in me that I was unstoppable. I've carried that mantra with me in wrestling, work, and life and that's what inspires me to tackle goals like this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title."

Robles' attempt was aired Saturday, January 30, 2021 on the NFL Network. The attempt became official on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 when the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS team declared that Anthony Robles achieved 30 reps, breaking the existing record of 27.

Robles, who was born with one leg, began wrestling at his alma matter, Mesa High School, where he went from finishing last during his freshman year to a 96-0 record (Junior/Senior years) and being crowned a two-time Arizona State Champion and National High School Champion. Robles then walked on to the Arizona State University wrestling team and became a three-time All American and the 2011 NCAA National Champion.

In addition to partnerships with Nike, SafeStreets and Husky, Robles is committed to supporting those who serve and protect us including active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families as an IRONWILL Ambassador. Robles is the host of The Unstoppable Podcast presented by SafeStreets (available on Apple Podcasts) and is the author of, Unstoppable, the powerful and inspiring story of the All-American wrestler who defied the odds. For more information about Robles, visit www.anthonyrobles.com https://theunstoppablepodcast.podbean.com/ https://ironwill.ihubapp.org/

About Guinness World Records: What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

About SafeStreets: One of ADT's oldest, largest, and most experienced Authorized Dealers, SafeStreets knows a thing or two about home security. SafeStreets commits to bringing high-tech security to the place it matters the most – your home. Not only do they dedicate their lives to installing customized home security packages across the United States and the District of Columbia, but they make sure that your experience is everything you need it to be and more. Their team of home safety and security professionals are ready to help you protect your family's home today. For more information about SafeStreets visit www.safestreets.com/unstoppable.

