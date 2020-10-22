Championing America at Her Best Announces Additional Digital Buy for Powerful Ads Attacking Donald Trump

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike who watches clips of Donald Trump and has an emotional reaction: one ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another skillfully attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads immediately struck a chord with Facebook and YouTube audiences, with the ads racking up close to 1 million views in just a week, and voters calling the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"

Championing America at Her Best today announced an additional digital ad buy in the battleground states of IA and NC.

With less than two weeks to go until the election, the group behind the ads hope to persuade voters to come out in droves to bring back decency, empathy, integrity, accountability, and competence to the presidential office. Recent polls show Biden in the lead, but Matern says "We cannot afford to be complacent in the last few weeks leading up to the election. We all have to do everything we can to ensure we are on the right side of history this November 3."

