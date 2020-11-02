Championing America at Her Best Launches Last Minute Ad Blitz With Anti-Trump Attack Ads

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, today launched a last minute ad blitz with a series of political ads dropping in a number of additional battleground states. In October, the group launched a series of hard-hitting ads attacking Donald Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina. "After major ad buys both digitally and on traditional TV, we realized that the reception to the ads was overwhelmingly positive, and that we clearly had a message that resonates with voters," said Founding Director of the Super PAC, Matthew Matern. "We're expanding our reach to Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida because we want to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election."

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike who has an emotional reaction to clips of Donald Trump: one ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads were immediately popular with Facebook and YouTube audiences, with the ads racking up close to 2 million views in just over two weeks. Voters have called the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"