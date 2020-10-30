Championing America at Her Best Takes Internet by Storm With Powerful Ads Attacking Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, has taken the internet by storm with a series of political ads. In October, the group launched a series of hard-hitting ads attacking Donald Trump in a number of battleground states. "We launched in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona with major ad buys both digitally and on traditional TV, and the reception to the ads was overwhelmingly positive that we decided to launch in Iowa and North Carolina too. We clearly have a message that resonates with voters," said Founding Director of the Super PAC, Matthew Matern. "We're doing everything we can in a number of key states because we feel it's our duty to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election."

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike who has an emotional reaction to clips of Donald Trump: one ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads were immediately popular with Facebook and YouTube audiences, with the ads racking up close to 2 million views in just over two weeks. Voters have called the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"