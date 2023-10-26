Championing Innovation: K&N Defines a Landmark Year in the 2023 Formula DRIFT Season

K&N celebrates a successful 2023 Formula Drift season culminating in the series championship with K&N sponsored driver Chelsea DeNofa

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N was proud to participate in the monumental 20th anniversary year of Formula DRIFT (FD) as the official air filter and intake of the series. Through constant innovation, remarkable sponsored partners, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, K&N championed a season to remember, culminating in K&N-sponsored racer Chelsea DeNofa claiming the season championship title. 

K&N Sponsored Racers Dominated the Field 

In a grand display of automotive mastery, K&N-sponsored teams showcased their extraordinary skills on the racetracks throughout this year's Formula DRIFT season. Team RTR, including series champion Chelsea DeNofa, was at the forefront of this success, capturing heart-pounding wins that resonated with fans and competitors alike. Matt Field, racing another K&N equipped machine, took third place in the series championship. Forsberg Racing also made significant strides, with Chris Forsberg, supported by K&N, showcasing his breathtaking Nissan Z (featuring a specially designed twin intake featuring K&N's innovative DRYFLOW air filters).   

Various events throughout the season witnessed standout performances by K&N sponsored drivers. In RD1 at Long Beach, Matt Field asserted his dominance, captivating fans with a first-place finish. RD2 in Atlanta was marked by a stunning victory by Vaughn Gittin Jr., with Chris Forsberg clinching a well-deserved second place. From RD3 to RD8, the season unfurled a spectacle of magnificent performances by multiple K&N podiums, all culminating in Chelsea DeNofa's championship triumph.  

An Enhanced Spectator Experience 

K&N was also committed to elevating the overall spectator experience this season by introducing exceptional in-show elements. The "K&N Knockout Qualifying" and "K&N Keys to Victory" sessions were instrumental in enhancing viewer engagement, providing in-depth insights into the competition. Dropping awesome merchandise and hosting the K&N "Halftime Hangouts", K&N created memorable moments for the fans. Hosted by the unmistakable voice of FD, Jarod DeAnda, the Halftime Hangouts facilitated engaging Q&A sessions, featuring legends like Chris Forsberg, Matt Field, and Larry Chen

K&N is profoundly grateful for the hard work, outstanding performances, and passion displayed by all teams and participants in this year's FD season. Here's to the shared victories, the breathtaking moments, and the relentless drive that made this season a hallmark of the Formula DRIFT legacy. 

To Learn More About K&N's air oil separators and their benefits,
Please Visit: https://www.knfilters.comTop of Form

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

K&N Engineering, based in Riverside, California, is a world-class manufacturer of performance aftermarket products for automotive, motorcycle, and industrial applications. With a legacy spanning over five decades, K&N has pioneered high-flow air filters and performance air intake systems, leading innovation in the automotive performance industry. 

SOURCE K&N Engineering Corporate

