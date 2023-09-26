Championing Performance: K&N Engineering Joins Forces with SCORE International to Ignite the 2023 SCORE World Desert Championship

Unveiling a High-Octane Partnership: K&N Engineering as Title Sponsor for K&N 4th SCORE Baja 400 and Presenting Sponsor for BFGoodrich Tires 56th SCORE Baja 1000

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering proudly announces a new partnership with SCORE International, a collaboration that coincides with its legacy of relentless performance excellence. As a leader in the off-road performance industry, K&N Engineering is set to make its mark as a major sponsor in the final two races of the 2023 SCORE World Desert Championship.

The K&N 4th SCORE Baja 400, presented by VP Racing Fuels, set the desert ablaze this past weekend September 13 to 17, with K&N Engineering in the spotlight as the title sponsor. The event was a testament to K&N's cutting-edge innovations and the unbridled passion of the off-road racing community. In addition to being the title sponsor of the race, multiple K&N equipped vehicles conquered the desert including the overall race winner Bryce Menzies as well as Christopher Polvoorde doing double duty in both his 2WD spec truck and 4WD trophy truck.

As the year's adrenaline reaches its peak, the iconic BFGoodrich Tires 56th SCORE Baja 1000, presented by K&N, is primed to deliver top power and performance from November 13 to 18. K&N Engineering takes center stage as the presenting sponsor, underscoring its dedication to pushing boundaries and honoring the legacy of half a century of off-road racing excellence.

"We are proud to rejoin the SCORE family, get back to our off-road racing roots, and bring these two powerhouse brands together," said Craig Scanlon, K&N Engineering's Chief Executive Officer. "For K&N, this is more than just a sponsorship of SCORE, but a commitment of support to the entire off-road community of racers, fans, and enthusiasts."

Reflecting on this pivotal partnership, Jim Ryan, SCORE's Vice-President of Marketing and Sales, commented: "K&N Engineering is a pillar in the foundation of off-road performance products, and SCORE is honored to have this legendary company become part of our fabulous family of sponsor partners. K&N is a global leader in the industry and its presence and product lines will escalate SCORE's reach and impact even further, especially with its unparalleled marketing presence."

For over five decades, K&N Engineering has been at the forefront of automotive filtration and technology, delivering products that enhance performance, longevity, and protection across diverse vehicle applications worldwide. K&N's journey began in the early 1960s when visionary motorcycle racers Ken Johnson and Norm McDonald pioneered an air filter designed to excel in the harshest off-road environments. The result was an innovative oiled cotton filter that not only captured contaminants effectively, but could also be washed and reused, giving birth to the original K&N High-Flow Air Filter.

Today, that legacy of innovation continues to shield vehicles, from high-powered dragsters to daily commuters, with exceptional protection and performance. With headquarters in Riverside, California, and facilities spanning the globe, K&N Engineering seamlessly integrates engineering, design, manufacturing, and customer service.

For a comprehensive view of K&N Engineering's legacy and innovation, please visit www.knfilters.com.

To stay connected with the unfolding action of the 2023 SCORE World Desert Championship, visit

www.SCORE-International.com.

