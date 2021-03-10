Champions for Access to Justice & Social Reform, LawChamps is providing opportunities for individuals and impact organizations to receive up to $5,000 in legal services to help protect freedom of assembly, first amendment rights and to combat hate crimes

LawChamps is providing opportunities for individuals and impact organizations to receive up to $5,000 in legal services Tweet this

To help address these issues, LawChamps is partnering with Hate Is A Virus and the Washington DC Bureau of the National Action Network to provide financial support and raise awareness for hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander community, Black Lives Matters organizers, and others. Our goal is to support and empower activists within their respective communities as the go-to resource for their legal service needs.

"By keeping advocacy at the forefront of our work, LawChamps can provide equitable access to legal representation. We want to do our part to ease the burden of those on the frontlines who are getting, as former Congressman John Lewis famously says, into good trouble." - Mike Muse, Cofounder of LawChamps and SiriusXM Host

We're calling on community members and organizations who are in need of assistance to advance or defend their justice work to submit 250-500 words describing their legal need. LawChamps will select three submissions and provide up to $5,000 dollars to subsidize necessary legal fees.

Access the contest at https://www.lawchamps.com/lawchamps-challenge.

Establishing a platform for protected classes to choose pre-verified legal representation is an innovative contribution to the social justice movement.

-Ebonie Riley, Washington, DC Bureau Chief, National Action Network

"It's imperative that we find ways to continue to support our local community organizers and organizations with the resources they need to carry out their important groundwork. Legal support is one of the most essential resources that can be provided." - Tammy Cho, Co-Founder of Hate Is A Virus

About LawChamps:

LawChamps connects and protects people by simultaneously matching them with lawyers as needed, on-demand for personal and business matters. Potential clients select from verified lawyers and pay fees to those they chose to work with. LawChamps are advocates for access to justice, social and legal reform whose partners include the Equal Justice Initiative and the American Bar Association.

About Washington Bureau of the National Action Network:

The National Action Network's Washington Bureau advocates for federal public policy that advances economic and social justice reform. The Bureau is the legislative arm of National Action Network, one of the leading civil rights organizations in the nation. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency, and equal opportunities for all people.

About Hate Is A Virus:

Hate Is A Virus is a nonprofit community of mobilizers and amplifiers that exists to dismantle racism and hate. The organization was founded in April 2020 in response to the rise in hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders due to the pandemic. Hate Is A Virus amplifies, educates and activates people to stand for justice and equality.

Press Contact: Maxine Kozler [email protected] at 917-856-6720

SOURCE LawChamps

